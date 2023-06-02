Global AI for Digital Content Services Market Analysis Report 2023: ChatGPT Sparks Public Awareness of and Growth Opportunities for AI Platforms, Start ups, Cloud Providers, and Dataset Vendors

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Generative AI is Transforming Digital Content Services" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


From its conception in the 1950s to early 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) underwent a series of improvements, from machine learning (ML) to deep learning (DL), which enabled it to mimic human responses (conversational AI), identify images (computer vision), and generate digital text, images, audio, and video, among other content types (generative AI or GAI).

No technology in recent memory has captured the public's imagination as has GAI in the form of ChatGPT. Released by OpenAI in late 2022, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application that reached 100 million downloads in just 2 months after launch. ChatGPT serves as a chat-based interface for users to generate all manner of text-based media, such as code, essays, and reports, among many other response types. Other forms of GAI create audio, video, images, games, and 3D models, among other digital content.

The combination of AI algorithms, dedicated processors, cloud computing, and large, categorized datasets led to the tipping point of GAI with the release of ChatGPT.

Writing responses to questions, essays, and reports is a fairly universal use-case. Using GAI to write code, craft marketing copies, and summarize legal contracts, among other media, will lead to use cases that will impact entire industries, such as integrated development environments for programmers, photography and image manipulation tools, video editors, and 3D modeling tools.

GAI will be integrated into such tools over the next several years. It can alleviate mundane work, and its integration into consumer applications and media creation tools will be like the integration of electricity into our daily lives. It will soon just be part of the functionality of the software- a digital assistant to create, inspire, review, and summarize work in the form of digital content.

GAI transforms digital content through new use-cases that replace how consumers and enterprises currently create it. As models develop to provide new capabilities, enterprises will replace old workflows with new ones until they find which steps GAI and humans do best. This repeats as new model capabilities emerge.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI (GAI) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • Digital Content Services
  • GAI Definitions and Scope
  • GAI Introduction
  • GAI Timeline
  • GAI Process Overview
  • GAI for Text and Image Creation
  • GAI Segmentation
  • GAI Implementation Ecosystem
  • GAI Major Implementations
  • GAI Major Implementations - ChatGPT
  • GAI Stages of Use
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • GAI Major Text Models
  • GAI Major Image Models
  • GAI Use-Cases
  • GAI Use-Cases Explained

4 Company Profiles

  • OpenAI
  • Anthropic
  • Stability.AI

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integrating Chatbots across Product Lines
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Preparing Enterprise Data
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Bringing AI Expertise In-House
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Expanding the Metaverse
  • GAI's Disruptive Impact on Digital Content Services

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a9nia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vehicles Market Report 2023-2037: Industry Driven by Infrastructure Availability and Market Synergies

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Report 2023-2028:Growth of the Electric Two-wheeler Segment & Increase in the Incentives and Subsidies Bolsters Sector Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.