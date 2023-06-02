Global AI for Digital Content Services Market Analysis Report 2023: ChatGPT Sparks Public Awareness of and Growth Opportunities for AI Platforms, Start ups, Cloud Providers, and Dataset Vendors

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Generative AI is Transforming Digital Content Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From its conception in the 1950s to early 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) underwent a series of improvements, from machine learning (ML) to deep learning (DL), which enabled it to mimic human responses (conversational AI), identify images (computer vision), and generate digital text, images, audio, and video, among other content types (generative AI or GAI).

No technology in recent memory has captured the public's imagination as has GAI in the form of ChatGPT. Released by OpenAI in late 2022, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application that reached 100 million downloads in just 2 months after launch. ChatGPT serves as a chat-based interface for users to generate all manner of text-based media, such as code, essays, and reports, among many other response types. Other forms of GAI create audio, video, images, games, and 3D models, among other digital content.

The combination of AI algorithms, dedicated processors, cloud computing, and large, categorized datasets led to the tipping point of GAI with the release of ChatGPT.

Writing responses to questions, essays, and reports is a fairly universal use-case. Using GAI to write code, craft marketing copies, and summarize legal contracts, among other media, will lead to use cases that will impact entire industries, such as integrated development environments for programmers, photography and image manipulation tools, video editors, and 3D modeling tools.

GAI will be integrated into such tools over the next several years. It can alleviate mundane work, and its integration into consumer applications and media creation tools will be like the integration of electricity into our daily lives. It will soon just be part of the functionality of the software- a digital assistant to create, inspire, review, and summarize work in the form of digital content.

GAI transforms digital content through new use-cases that replace how consumers and enterprises currently create it. As models develop to provide new capabilities, enterprises will replace old workflows with new ones until they find which steps GAI and humans do best. This repeats as new model capabilities emerge.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI (GAI) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Digital Content Services

GAI Definitions and Scope

GAI Introduction

GAI Timeline

GAI Process Overview

GAI for Text and Image Creation

GAI Segmentation

GAI Implementation Ecosystem

GAI Major Implementations

GAI Major Implementations - ChatGPT

GAI Stages of Use

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

GAI Major Text Models

GAI Major Image Models

GAI Use-Cases

GAI Use-Cases Explained

4 Company Profiles

OpenAI

Anthropic

Stability.AI

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrating Chatbots across Product Lines

Growth Opportunity 2: Preparing Enterprise Data

Growth Opportunity 3: Bringing AI Expertise In-House

Growth Opportunity 4: Expanding the Metaverse

GAI's Disruptive Impact on Digital Content Services

6 Appendix

