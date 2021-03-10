Global AI in Healthcare Devices, Software, and Services Market Report 2021-2030 with Case Studies for Aidoc, Atomwise, Babylon Health, Microsoft, Teladoc Health

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Healthcare Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AI in Healthcare Market to Reach $35,892.2 Million by 2030

The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in the healthcare market.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in the healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the applications. The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users. The report considers integrated devices, software, and services related to AI in healthcare.

Expert Insight

At present, many companies refrain from venturing into this field as in many cases, companies pursue R&D without knowing whether their concept makes for a viable business model. Currently, most of the companies have their own unique model. However, four years down the line, the competition will be more intense, and the market would witness a repetition of existing services and offerings.

Key Companies Profiled

Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regulations governing AI adoption in healthcare across various regions?

Which start-ups received significant funding in 2020?

What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global AI in the healthcare market?

What is the anticipated futuristic impact of COVID-19 on AI adoption in the global healthcare market?

What are the opportunities for AI healthcare startups in the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Who are the leading players in global AI in the healthcare market?

What are the key business models prevalent in global AI in the healthcare market?

What type of products are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for the market?

What was the market size for the various product types in the global AI in the healthcare market in 2020? How are the product types anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What was the market size for various AI-enabled applications in healthcare in 2020? Which application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What was the market size of AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision in 2020? How are the technologies anticipated to grow during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

Which region contributes the major share to the global AI in the healthcare market? Which region holds significant growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Key USPs of the Report

Following are some of the key contents of the report:

Funding Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current funding landscape in the global AI in the healthcare space for key players.

Technology Readiness Index

This section is intended to aid the readers in identifying novel technology opportunities.

Business Model Analysis

This section comprises information on the key business models deployed in the market by leading players.

Impact of COVID-19

This section of the report encompasses the following:

Impact on AI adoption

Future impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)

Key developments during the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

Factors promoting and inhibiting market growth

Case studies to assess the delivery models and strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Exclusion and Inclusion Criteria

2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Data Sources Categorization

3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process

3.6 Data Validation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Funding Scenario

4.3 Readiness Index

4.4 Legal and Regulatory Framework

4.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

4.4.1.1 U.S.

4.4.1.1.1 Connected Devices

4.4.1.1.2 Mobile Medical Apps (MMAs)

4.4.1.1.3 Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD)

4.4.1.1.3.1 General Considerations for SaMDs

4.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

4.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.4.3.1 Regulatory Framework in China

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.5.1 Insights About Awaited Technological Advancements

4.5.1.1 Age of AI-Integrated Robotics Surgery

4.5.1.2 Building an Integrated AI-Enabled Health Ecosystem

4.5.2 Patent Filing Trend

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global AI in Healthcare Market

5.1 Impact on Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

5.1.1 Futuristic Impact of COVID-19 on AI Adoption in Healthcare

5.2 Key Developments During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Impact on Market Size of Global AI in Healthcare Market

5.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis

5.3.2 Impact on Companies in Global AI in Healthcare

5.4 Regional Impact

5.4.1 Impact of Vaccination on Regional AI Activities

5.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering Global AI in Healthcare Market

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 Market Share for Analysis for Medical Imaging and Diagnosis Autonomous Software Providers

6.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking for Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2.2 New Offerings

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 Funding Activities

6.2.5 Regulatory and Legal Activities

6.3 Product Mapping Analysis

6.4 Business Model Analysis

6.5 Pipeline Analysis

7 Global AI in Healthcare Market, 2019-2030

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.2.1 Key Findings

7.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

7.3 Market Dynamics

7.3.1 Market Growth-Promoting Factors

7.3.1.1 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making Leading to Higher Adoption of AI in Diagnostics

7.3.1.2 Progress in Healthcare IT Leading to an Expanding Array of Applications

7.3.1.3 Growing Need for Patient-Centric Care

7.3.1.4 Facilitation of Polypharmacology by AI

7.3.1.5 Growing Applications of AI in Health Informatics

7.3.1.6 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce to Drive Demand for Solutions Requiring Minimum or No Human Intervention

7.3.2 Market Growth Inhibiting Factors

7.3.2.1 Lack of Clearly Defined Regulations

7.3.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

7.3.2.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI

7.3.2.4 Legal Implications of AI Systems

7.3.3 Market Growth Opportunities

7.3.3.1 Capitalizing on Unmet Clinical Demand

7.3.3.2 Enabling Care at Home: Remote Monitoring

7.3.3.3 Leveraging Rapid Development in Deep Learning

7.3.3.4 Unlocking the Combined Potential of AI and Robotics

7.3.4 Impact Analysis

8 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Product)

8.1 Overview

8.2 AI-Integrated Hardware

8.3 Software and Services

9 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Technology)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Machine Learning

9.3 Deep Learning

9.4 Computer Vision

9.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

9.6 Others

10 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

10.3 Virtual Assistance

10.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery

10.5 Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

10.6 Data Management

10.7 Telemedicine

10.8 Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management

10.9 Others

11 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by End User)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Healthcare Providers

11.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

11.4 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

11.5 Healthcare Insurance Companies

11.6 Patients

11.7 Others

12 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Region)

13 Case Studies

13.1 Aidoc

13.2 Atomwise, Inc.

13.3 Babylon Health

13.4 Microsoft Corporation

13.5 Teladoc Health, Inc.

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Company Overview

14.2 Role in the Global AI in Healthcare Market

14.3 Recent Developments

14.4 SWOT Analysis

Activ Surgical Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Babylon Health

BenevolentAI

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Freenome

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Olive

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.ai, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl31wb

