Global AI in Healthcare Market Report 2022: Surging Investment in AI Deals in Healthcare Boosts Sector

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to deploy efficient and precise inventions that will help take care of individuals suffering from chronic ailments, such as cancer, and hopefully find a cure for them. AI algorithms improve system precision by allowing them to analyze training data, allowing people to gain unprecedented insights into treatment variability, care processes, diagnostics, and patient outcomes. In 2021, the global AI in healthcare market was valued at US$6.71 billion, and is probable to reach US$41.70 billion by 2027.

Surging demand for faster clinical trials due to rising number of patent expirations, surge in demand of rising adoption of surgical robots, increase in funding for medical robot research, increasing adoption of virtual assistants on account of increasing penetration of smartphones, would impact demand for AI in healthcare market in the coming years. The AI in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.48%, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component: The report splits the global AI in healthcare market into three components: Software Solutions, Hardware and Services. Software solutions segment held almost half of the market share in 2021. High imbalance between patients and medical staff, ability to improve patient care and the possibility of reducing medical costs are some of the major factors that encouraged the adoption of AI software solutions in healthcare, in the historical years.

By Algorithm: According to the report, the global AI in healthcare market is segregated into four algorithms: Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Context aware Processing and Deep Learning. Natural Language processing segment accounted for the major share of 46% in the market in 2021, due to the increase in the use of signal reduction, data mining and image recognition, which are integral component of most AI protocols.

By Application: According to the report, the global AI in healthcare market is segmented into ten applications: Clinical Trails, Robot Assisted Surgery, Connected Machines, Fraud Detection, Virtual Assistants, Administration Workflow Assistants, Diagnosis, Dosage Error Reduction, Cyber security and other. Clinical trials segment accounted a share of approximately 23% in 2021, due to the growing number of patent expirations, and rising demand for faster and accurate clinical trials to cater to the need for new drug discoveries.

By End Users: The report splits the global AI in healthcare market into five end users: Hospital & Healthcare providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies, Patients, Healthcare Payers and Others. In 2021, Hospital & Healthcare providers segment held approximately 28% in the market, due to the rising trend of telehealth in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions as a result of social distancing norms etc.

By Region: According to this report, the global AI in healthcare market can be divided into four major regions: Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific ), North America (The US, Canada and Mexico ), Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain and Rest of Europe ) and Rest of the World. The North America AI in healthcare market enjoyed the market share of around 40% in 2021, primarily owing to the rise in the number of artificial intelligence startups in the healthcare sector, surging adoption of machine learning in the medical sector leading to the growth of AI in the healthcare market in countries like the US and Canada .

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Utilization of Robots for Surgical and Rehabilitation Procedures

Increasing Volume of Healthcare Data

Growing Potential of AI-Based Tools for Elderly Care

Surging Investment in AI Deals in Healthcare

Rapid Adoption of Wearable Devices

Escalating Penetration of Online Pharmacy

Challenges

Reluctance among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

Market Trends

Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Shift towards Home Healthcare

Upsurge in Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

