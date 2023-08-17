Global AI In Medical Coding (In-house, Outsourced) Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Remote Work and Telehealth Demand Propel AI in Medical Coding to New Heights

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In Medical Coding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (In-house, Outsourced), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in medical coding market is on the brink of remarkable growth, poised to attain a substantial size of USD 5.71 billion by 2030. The journey toward this achievement is marked by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% spanning from 2023 to 2030.

A multitude of factors are propelling the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical coding, prominently including the escalating complexity of healthcare coding processes.

The surge in healthcare data volume has necessitated the incorporation of advanced technologies to streamline and automate coding operations. AI emerges as a powerful solution, adept at analyzing vast datasets, detecting intricate patterns, and precisely assigning codes. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also curbs billing errors, fostering accuracy in the revenue cycle.

The landscape of the AI in medical coding industry has witnessed a profound transformation catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The elevated influx of healthcare data during the pandemic, coupled with the imperative need for streamlined processes to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases, has led to a swift adoption of AI-powered solutions.

Additionally, the paradigm shift towards remote work and the meteoric rise of telehealth services have further underscored the demand for AI in medical coding. By enabling remote access and analysis of medical records, AI has proven instrumental in accommodating these pandemic-induced changes. The ripple effects of these adaptations are projected to reverberate significantly, fostering robust growth in the years to come.

Automated medical coding offers numerous benefits to healthcare providers, improving efficiency, accuracy, and revenue cycle management. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, automated systems can quickly and accurately analyze medical documentation, extract relevant information, and assign appropriate codes. This eliminates the need for manual coding, saving time and reducing the risk of human errors.

Automated systems also enhance compliance with coding guidelines and regulations, reducing the chances of audits and denials. Furthermore, it improves revenue cycle management by accelerating the coding process, optimizing reimbursement, and reducing backlogs. With automated medical coding, healthcare providers can streamline operations, focus on patient care, and achieve better financial outcomes.

Moreover, key players in the market are launching innovative solutions and services to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2020, Diagnoss introduced an AI assistant to reduce medical coding errors, addressing a critical challenge in healthcare billing processes.

The AI assistant utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze medical documentation, identify potential errors, and provide real-time suggestions for accurate coding. The solution aims to improve accuracy, reduce claim denials, and optimize revenue cycle management. This innovative solution could enhance operational efficiency and financial performance for healthcare providers, ultimately improving patient care and cost savings.

Similarly, in September 2022, AGS Health unveiled an artificial intelligence platform designed for end-to-end revenue cycle management and medical coding. This innovative platform incorporates AI capabilities to optimize various aspects of the revenue cycle, including medical coding, billing, claims management, and reimbursement.

By leveraging advanced algorithms and automation, AGS Health's AI platform aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce billing errors, accelerate payment cycles, and improve overall revenue performance for healthcare providers. This launch shows the growing adoption of AI in the healthcare industry and its potential to transform medical coding processes.

AI In Medical Coding Market Report Highlights

  • Based on component, the outsourced segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. Its revenue share was 66.8% and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period
  • Healthcare providers opt to outsource their medical coding needs to minimize administrative expenses. This approach aids in cost reduction, time savings, and the streamlining of workflows
  • North America held the majority share of 31.8% in 2022. Due to technological advancements and improved healthcare infrastructure, the market in North America is projected to have a significant share throughout the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

  • Recent Developments And Impact Analysis By Key Market Participants
  • Company/competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, And Emerging Players)
  • Company Market Position Analysis
  • Company Market Share Analysis (%)

Company Profiles

  • IBM
  • Fathom, Inc.
  • Clinion
  • BUDDI.AI
  • CodaMetrix
  • aideo technologies, LLC
  • Diagnoss

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market Outlook
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market Segment Outlook
2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market Competitive Insights
2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2 Pricing Analysis
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis
3.4 Market Lineage Outlook
3.4.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.4.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3 Industry Challenge
3.7 Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1 Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market - Porter's Analysis
3.7.2 Pestel Analysis
3.8 Impact Of COVID-19 On Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market

Chapter 4 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Coding Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.2 In-house
4.3 Outsourced

Chapter 5 Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market: Regional Business Analysis
5.1 Regional Market Snapshot
5.1.1 Key Country Dynamics
5.1.2 Regulatory Framework
5.1.3 Reimbursement Scenario

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3d6ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

J-Beauty Products Market Trends Analysis Report 2023: A $45+ Billion Market by 2030 - Organic and Natural Cosmetics Drive Growth

United States EMS Billing Services Market Report 2023: A $4 Billion Market by 2030 - Increasing ER Visits Propel Demand for Precise Billing Processes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.