Global AI in Operating Room Market Analysis, Competition, Forecasts, & Opportunities, 2027F

20 Jul, 2023

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Operating Room Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 Segmented By Component, By Technology, By Indication, By Application, By End User, By Company, and By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global AI in the operating room market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027

The major factors include the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases, rising adoption of advanced Technology, and increase in the number of surgeries conducted are driving the growth of the market globally.

The operating room is a facility where surgical interventions and procedures are done to treat patients with various physiological and pathological conditions. It is a safe, sterile environment and inert room to perform surgeries.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are rising investments by governments, increasing initiatives by key players, a rise in the geriatric population, a rise in patients' preference for minimally invasive surgeries, a large patient pool, presence of better healthcare services.

Also, increasing mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among the market participants are fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing the Fatal Chronic Diseases and Rise in Geriatric Population

Rising occurrences of fatal chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart strokes, and others are driving the growth of the market. Nowadays, people are becoming prone to various diseases because of their unhealthy choices, consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, which, in turn, bolster the growth of the market.

The rising number of cases of surgeries is surging the market growth globally. Also, the elderly generation is prone to these diseases, which bolsters the growth of the market. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the foremost cause of death worldwide.

Rising Demand for Technological Advanced Solutions

Over the last few years, the dependency on conventional and outdated procedures has been reduced, as these methods had medical errors, high administration costs, and readmission rates, due to which the healthcare costs were high. Rapid advancements in robotics and medical visualization technologies in the healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market.

There is a rise in the adoption of AI-enabled technologies or surgeries over conventional methods as they are benefiting the healthcare sector. This is attributed to the benefits such as they are minimally invasive, quick recovery, quite effective, safe to use, smaller scars, and reduced inflammation. Thus, these factors are impelling the growth of the market.

A study involving 379 orthopedic patients observed that the AI-assisted robotic method resulted in five times fewer complications than operating alone.

Growing Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth

Governments across the globe are taking several initiatives to modify the healthcare infrastructure, such as rising investments and growing awareness regarding technologies among professionals, bolstering the growth of the market. For instance, the US Federal Government has recognized the importance of sustained and adequate funding for healthcare infrastructure development.

Therefore, the bipartisan PREVENT Pandemics Act of 2022 offers complete financing for public health. Also, growing favorable reimbursement policies and rising investments by key market players are augmenting the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of fatal chronic diseases in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Increasing Fatal Chronic Diseases and Rise in Geriatric Population
  • Rising Demand for Technological Advanced Solutions
  • Growing Government Initiatives

Trends:

  • Adoption of AI-Enabled Technologies
  • Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Challenges:

  • Cost Constraints
  • Integration and Training
  • Regulatory and Compliance Issues
  • Limited Access in Developing Regions

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in AI in Operating Room Market

  • Activ Surgical, Inc.
  • Brainomix Ltd,
  • Caresyntax, Inc.
  • DeepOR S.A.S
  • ExplORer Surgical Corp.
  • Holo Surgical Inc.
  • LeanTaaS Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Proximie, Scalpel Limited
  • Theator Inc.

Report Scope:

AI in Operating Room Market, By component:

  • hardware
  • Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

AI in Operating Room Market, By Technology:

  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By indication:

  • Cardiology
  • Orthopedics
  • Urology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Neurology
  • Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By application:

  • Training, Diagnosis
  • Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation
  • Outcomes & Risk Analysis
  • Integration & Connectivity
  • Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Others

AI in Operating Room Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Europe & CIS
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Turkey
  • Egypt

