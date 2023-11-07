Global AI in Pathology Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Transforming Diagnostic Decision-Making with Advanced Computational Tools with Drug Discovery Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Pathology Market by Component (Software, Scanners), Neural Network (CNN, GAN, RNN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnosis, Prognosis, Workflow, Education), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital Labs, Research), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in pathology market is projected to reach USD 49 Million by 2028 from USD 24 Million in 2023, at a high CAGR of 15.6% 

This report provides a valuable resource for established firms and emerging companies, enabling them to assess the current state of the AI in pathology market and seize market opportunities. Companies acquiring this report can implement a variety of strategies to bolster their market positions.

The AI in pathology market pertains to the sector within the healthcare industry where companies develop, promote, and deliver products and services incorporating specialized artificial intelligence technologies tailored for pathology applications. This market focuses on harnessing AI algorithms, machine learning methodologies, and advanced computational tools to augment and automate various facets of the pathology workflow.

Within the AI in pathology market, firms engage in the development, deployment, and utilization of AI technologies meticulously crafted for pathology applications. AI models are employed to analyze clinical data, genomic information, and pathology images, enabling predictions regarding patient prognosis and disease progression.

These models facilitate personalized treatment planning, identification of high-risk patients, and the optimization of healthcare resource allocation. The process involves employing advanced computational algorithms, machine learning techniques, and computer vision approaches to scrutinize pathology images, extract pertinent data, and aid pathologists in diagnostic decision-making.

The North American market is poised to exhibit remarkable growth, primarily attributed to several factors. Notably, significant investments have been made to modernize pathology infrastructure in the region, propelling market expansion. Furthermore, the adoption of digital pathology solutions in North America is on the rise, contributing to the overall market augmentation. Additionally, the continuous expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the increasing availability of advanced AI technologies in the market further fuel growth in this region.

The growing emphasis on technology, patient safety, quality enhancement, and advancements in medical devices, coupled with government initiatives, continually drive the adoption of AI in the pathology market in North America.

This report offers an in-depth evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and the capabilities of leading players in the AI in pathology market, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Hologic, Inc. (US).

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period, by application.

In 2022, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the AI in pathology market. The significant growth in this segment can be attributed to various factors, including the advancements in high throughput screening and imaging technologies, the increasing utilization of AI in toxicology testing for illicit drugs, the rising expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development (R&D), and the ability of AI in pathology to accelerate the development of new therapeutics, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enhance approaches to personalized medicine.

These factors contribute to the substantial share of the drug discovery application segment in the AI in pathology market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is the fastest growing end-user segment in the AI in pathology market in 2022.

The AI in pathology market is divided into different end-user segments, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories, and academic and research institutes. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This segment's significant share and rapid growth can be attributed to the advancement of drug discovery and development processes, as well as the increasing utilization of AI in pathology for drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies rely on AI-based digital pathology for various purposes, including biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Digitization of Pathology to Drive Market Growth
  • Software Segment to Command Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2023
  • Market in UK to Grow at Highest CAGR
  • North America to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Developed Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

  • Improved Quality Control with Artificial Intelligence
  • Transformation in Staining Techniques
  • Increasing Investments for AI in Pathology

Technology Analysis

  • Machine Learning (Ml) and Deep Learning (Dl)
  • Image Analysis and Computer Vision
  • Natural Language Processing (Nlp)
  • Data Integration and Fusion
  • Augmented Pathology and Decision Support Systems
  • Predictive Analytics and Prognostic Models
  • Cloud Computing and Big Data Infrastructure

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Pathai Uses Pytorch to Improve Patient Outcomes with AI-Powered Pathology
  • Case Study 2: Combating Cervical Cancer with AI

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Among Players to Develop and Launch Advanced AI in Pathology Solutions
  • Growing Digitalization of Pathology
  • Growing Cases of Misdiagnoses
  • Augmenting Telepathology with AI Advancements
  • Technological Advancements in Deep Learning

Restraints

  • High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems
  • Shortage of Skilled AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
  • Shortage of Skilled Pathologists

Challenges

  • Lack of Sufficient Data to Train AI Algorithms
  • Data Privacy Concerns
  • Lack of Transparency and Interoperability

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
  • Aiforia Technologies plc
  • Indica Labs Inc.
  • Optrascan, Inc.
  • Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd.
  • Mindpeak GmbH
  • Tribun Health
  • Techcyte, Inc.
  • Deep Bio Inc.
  • Lumea Inc.
  • Visiopharm
  • Aether AI
  • Aiosyn
  • Paige AI, Inc.
  • Proscia, Inc.
  • Pathai, Inc.
  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

Other Players

  • Konfoong Bioinformation Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Domore Diagnostics as
  • Verily Life Sciences, LLC
  • Deeppath
  • 4D Path Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkzhdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Display Units Take Center Stage - Government Regulations & Luxury Vehicle Boom Drives Demand

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Display Units Take Center Stage - Government Regulations & Luxury Vehicle Boom Drives Demand

The "Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display Unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS), Service (Entertainment,...
China Bispecific Antibodies Pipeline Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Emerging Bispecific Antibodies Market has Attracted Numerous Investors, Leading to the Emergence of Startups

China Bispecific Antibodies Pipeline Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Emerging Bispecific Antibodies Market has Attracted Numerous Investors, Leading to the Emergence of Startups

he "China Bispecific Antibodies Market and Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.