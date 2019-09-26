Global AI in Retail Markets, 2019-2024 - Demand for AI-Based Chatbots & Growing Adoption of AI-Based Image Recognition Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Retail Market Research Report: By Offering, Technology, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market attained $720.0 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 35.4% during 2019-2024 (forecast period).

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing investments in AI by retail companies and expanding e-retail industry. With AI, retailers have been able to automate their work processes, study consumer behavior, and capture relevant data through the adoption of numerous advanced technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision.

When technology is considered, the AI in retail market is divided into computer vision, NLP, machine learning, and others (which include gesture recognition and analytics). Machine learning generated the highest revenue during the historical period (2014-2018) and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the rising use of this technology by online retailers to enhance the customer experience by offering personalized services. The highest CAGR is also projected to be registered by the machine learning technology during the forecast period.

On the basis of offering, the AI in retail market is bifurcated into solution and service. The category of solutions is projected to contribute higher revenue to the market during the forecast period due to their growing adoption by e-commerce enterprises in North America for providing better shopping experience to customers.



This category is further divided into supply chain management, visual search, price optimization, customer relationship management, recommendation engine, chatbot, and others. Among these, the recommendation engine division is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Recommendation engine

4.1.1.1.2 SCM

4.1.1.1.3 CRM

4.1.1.1.4 Chatbot

4.1.1.1.5 Price optimization

4.1.1.1.6 Visual search

4.1.1.1.7 Others

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Managed

4.1.1.2.2 Professional

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Machine learning

4.1.2.2 NLP

4.1.2.3 Computer vision

4.1.2.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI for multi-channel marketing

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing e-retail industry

4.3.2.2 Increasing investments in AI by retail companies

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of qualified AI professionals

4.3.3.2 High cost of AI-based solutions

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Demand for AI-based chatbots

4.3.4.2 Growing adoption of AI-based image recognition technology

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 AI in Retail Market, by Solution

5.1.2 AI in Retail Market, by Service

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Ranking of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Key Players and Their Offerings

11.4 Recent Activities of Major Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.5.2 Partnerships

11.5.3 Product Launches

11.5.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Accenture PLC

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

ViSenze Pte. Ltd.

Evolv Technologies Inc.

Numenta Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qokg33





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

