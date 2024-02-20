Global AI in Social Media Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030 - Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The growing adoption of AI, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to drive long-term growth in the market. The pandemic has tipped the scale in favor of AI, with its applications expanding across various sectors. In the competitive scenario, players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

AI, a transformative force enabled by various technologies, continues to be on an upward trend, offering a host of compelling benefits across social media platforms. However, its deployment poses enormous challenges, including limitations that indicate the need for human intervention in certain contexts.

Despite challenges, AI's role in social media remains pivotal, offering a bundle of opportunities for content generation and engagement. The pandemic has significantly impacted the market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for AI applications in social media.

Market analysis by technology, enterprise size, and application, along with regional insights, provides a comprehensive understanding of the AI landscape in social media. Recent market activity reflects ongoing innovation and adaptation to evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. As AI continues to reshape the social media landscape, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on its vast potential for growth and transformation.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $786.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$786.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Social Media Trends Creating Perfect Landscape for Artificial Intelligence
  • AI Provides Real Time Information to Target Audience
  • Digital Capabilities for Social Media Platforms Move to Next Level with AI
  • Factors Making AI a Powerful Buzz in Social Media Domain
  • Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI
  • Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure
  • Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum
  • Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG)
  • Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand
  • AI Technology's Huge Impact on Social Media Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments
  • AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises
  • Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises
  • Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises
  • Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications
  • Generative AI Gains Traction in Various Sales and Marketing Functions
  • Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts
  • AI Enables Availability of Effective Data for Public Health Services
  • eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity for Social Media AI
  • Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Social Media AI
  • Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
  • Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands
  • Emphasis on Social Advertising
  • Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market
  • AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content
  • Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers
  • Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms
  • IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies
  • Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies
  • New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage
  • Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential
  • Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation
  • Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Social Media AI Market
  • Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media

