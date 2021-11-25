Global AI Leader Laiye Partners with HUAWEI CLOUD to Power Brazil's Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE and SAO PAULO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye , a leading intelligent automation provider, and HUAWEI CLOUD , a major global cloud service provider, announced today a strategic partnership to drive digital transformation in Brazil through cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data. The partnership will roll out to the rest of Latin America.

As part of the global shift towards a cloud-powered future and recognizing the growth of startups and tech enterprises in Brazil, Laiye and HUAWEI CLOUD are committed to helping companies innovate, scale, and strengthen digital transformation with cloud technology.

"Intelligent automation is more than just about automation or improving efficiencies; it can help transform any organization at its core. Latin America is a region rich in opportunity and growth, and working with HUAWEI CLOUD helps us serve this dynamic and fast-growing market and leverage AI, cognitive, and cloud capabilities," said Petter Dalen, General Manager LATAM, Laiye. "We look forward to working together to explore how evolving cloud and AI technologies impact and strengthen digital transformation across sectors including retail, logistics, education, and healthcare in LATAM."

According to an Accenture report , AI is poised to have the highest economic benefit for Brazil in Latin America, with a projected yield of US$432 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2035. In Brazil's growing innovation and tech-focused economy, banks, medical services and manufacturing are regarded to have the most appetite for AI solutions. In the manufacturing front, Brazilian start-ups are developing AI solutions to enhance productivity and growth, from agriculture to retail.

"Huawei combines digital and electronic technologies to accelerate the growth of cloud-based innovation. We are excited to partner with Laiye to serve our customers in LATAM, building on our expertise and understanding of mission-critical IT systems, as well as the company's deep relationships with enterprises around the world. Together with Laiye, our mission is to deliver value to the industry and society through innovation and help our customers go digital with innovative and reliable products and solutions," said Qin Dan, President of Huawei Cloud Brazil.

Media Contact: Sylvia McKaige [email protected]

SOURCE Laiye