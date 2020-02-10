Global AI Market for the Automotive & Transportation Industry, Forecast to 2029: Go-to-Market Strategies, Start-up Landscape, Value & Supply Chain Analysis, Patent Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry: Focus on Application, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy Type, Patent Analysis, Supply Chain, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the AI market for automotive and transportation industry was valued at $19.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

The growth in the market is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative and technologically advanced automotive solutions. Moreover, intelligent solutions that reduce the incidences of human mistakes while driving, along with providing additional features for enhancing ease-of-driving, have driven the market.



The increasing demand for ADAS standards in modern vehicles has led to the surging demand for various AI-based applications such as HMI, driver authentication, and driver monitoring. Automotive OEMs have invested in developing level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which in turn, can increase the AI-based processing chips sales. Moreover, huge investments by various leading automotive OEMs into developing integrated AI-based solutions for their vehicles are further propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry.



However, certain technical challenges such as technical snags and software bugs in AI-based system, along with vehicle data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, are restraining the growth of the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry. The artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The Asia-Pacific region generated the fastest growth rate due to the increased adoption of automotive technologies in this region.



The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of different AI-based solutions for the automotive and transportation industry. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry.

It also includes information on the key participants involved in the industry in the relevant sections. The most commonly adopted strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations during the period from January 2016 to September 2019.



The global artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry encompasses four major types of vehicles which are passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and heavy buses. The passenger vehicle segment currently holds the highest share in the global artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry, as there has been an increase of AI-based solutions being integrated into such vehicles from both the OEM and the aftermarket.



The global artificial intelligence market for the automotive and transportation industry is segmented by level of autonomy in vehicles such as level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5. In terms of level of autonomy, the level 1 segment currently holds the largest market share in the current scenario.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive region-wise analysis that includes analyses of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and Latin America. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the information on the key players from that region.



Some of the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry for electric vehicles are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Harman International, AI Motive, Argo AI, Tata Elxsi, Siemens, Thales Group, CarVi, Harman International, Valeo, Sighthound, Inc., Optalert, Orbcomm Inc., Telegra d.o.o., Cerence Inc., Smart Eye AB, Affectiva, and Visteon Corporation.

