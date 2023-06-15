Global AI Maturity Survey Analysis Report 2023: Maturity Levels of Nearly 600 Organizations

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI Maturity Survey Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights key findings in terms of AI maturity. The study offers technology vendors and service providers a perspective on AI readiness in terms of select parameters that assess potential opportunities to create customer value and help end users understand the level of maturity in the overall landscape.

AI holds the potential to deliver significant benefits to economies and societies - from enabling new business models and driving operational efficiencies to providing accurate predictive outcomes. As AI technology implementation shifts gears - from the proof-of-concept stage to enterprise deployment - failing to implement an enterprise-wide AI strategy and roadmap, to ensure data readiness, or to ensure regulatory and compliance measures may impede faster AI deployment.

However, AI deployment is a journey that organizations start with exploring relevant technologies and use cases and move toward ubiquitous embedding of the technology across business functions. Therefore, it is important to analyze an organization's readiness or maturity for technology deployment.

The analyst has developed a 4-stage AI maturity framework that considers multiple dimensions, such as AI strategy and roadmap articulation; data readiness; regulatory, compliance, and policy alignment; and stage of technology deployment. To assess AI maturity, the analyst conducted a global survey to analyze the maturity levels of nearly 600 organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Respondent Profile

2. AI Maturity Framework

  • AI Maturity Framework
  • AI Technology Maturity and Implementation
  • Key Findings
  • AI Maturity by Industry
  • AI Maturity by Industry Use Case

3. Global AI Maturity Analysis

  • AI Maturity - Dimensions
  • Strategy and Roadmap Articulation
  • Building AI Strategy and Roadmap
  • Data Readiness
  • Data Readiness Framework
  • Regulatory Compliance and Policy Alignment
  • Key Considerations While Designing AI Regulatory Compliance and Policy Measures
  • Technology Implementation
  • Technology Implementation - Scaling Up AI Deployments

4. The Way Forward

  • The Way Forward
  • Strengthening Integration and Data Migration Support Service
  • Key Role of IT Software Services Vendors in AI Deployments
  • Build a Compelling Value Proposition

