Global AI Processing Control Market Research Report 2023: A $154 Billion Industry by 2029 from Less than $2 Billion in 2023 - The Future of Decentralized Finance

The AI Controls market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 88.8% in the forecast period, 2023-2029.

Diverse market drivers include the pace of global warming, agricultural automation, Chinese investment in the military, and big tech R&D spending. Digital contracting is driving the unprecedented adoption of AI contracting for the military, agriculture, electric vehicles, and digital currency, for everything.

Digital contracts create the ability to automate and create efficient business practices. ChatGPT and Generative AI revolutionize law firms, making them more efficient. Controls make sure that legal citations are real, an important aspect of generative AI.

AI controls bring the same digital revolution that PCs, smartphones, and the Internet have already got, but quicker and with greater impact. ChatGPT and Generative AI make AI work. All these shifts to AI bring strong growth in the US and World GDP. They create an economic push for further automation. AI is already here; ChatGPT and Generative AI make adoption easier and make change immediate.

Microsoft invested $20 billion in ChatGPT. By adding the AI functionality to Excel and Word with elaborate API controls, the systems have a tremendous competitive advantage. This type of AI functionality is expected to drive $100 trillion in the global economy because of the efficiencies achieved. Many manual process is replaced.

Electric vehicle implementation is anticipated to add $114 trillion to the global economy by 2029 over and above AI economic return. Companies have embraced the profound promise and implications of ChatGPT, AI, and blockchain technology. AI promises to revolutionize business practices as we know them. Financial institutions can settle securities in minutes instead of days.

Microsoft has positioned ChatGPT to fundamentally change the way organizations do business by providing more secure transactions that are immutable, if they are changed, the change is detectable. ChatGPT changes the way we buy and sell things and the way we interact with everything. Via ChatGPT and Generative AI, Blockchain is redefining the way transactions occur by enabling a series of interlinked, automated steps to be successively implemented.

According to IBM, Hyperledger Fabric, an open-source project, is the modular blockchain framework and de facto standard for enterprise solutions. The open, modular architecture uses plug-and-play components. With more than 120,000 contributing organizations and more than 15,000 engineer contributors working together, IBM Hyperledger Fabric offers data privacy.

ChatGPT and Generative AI implemented on blockchain and distributed ledgers leverage trust to develop a rapidly growing business. With the appropriate guards in place, digital assets and decentralized finance are transformed by ChatGPT and Generative AI.

These features make the technology work for data validation, data access, and identity protection. A ChatGPT and Generative AI is the code, packaged as chain code. Applications interact with read and update data on the blockchain ledger. A ChatGPT and Generative AI turns business logic into an executable program that is agreed to and verified by all members of a blockchain network.

Key Topics Covered:

1. AI Platform Control Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 AI Platforms

1.2 Data Powers Modern AI

1.3 AI Systems Data Management Set-Up Process

1.4 Definition of NLtokens, Natural Language Tokens

1.4.1 Encoder Use of NL Tokens

1.5 Generative AI Transformers

1.6 AI Machine Learning Frameworks:

2 AI Platform Market Shares, Market Forecasts

2.1 AI Platform Controls Market Driving Forces

2.2 Generative AI and ChatGPT Control Market Shares

2.2.1 Generative AI ChatGPT Market Shares

2.2.2 ChatGPT

2.2.3 Amazon Language Model

2.2.4 Google Bard (LaMDA)

2.2.5 DeepMind Sparrow

2.2.6 Microsoft Bing AI

2.2.7 Character AI

2.2.8 Amazon Codewhisperer

2.3 AI and ChatGPT Controls Market Forecasts

2.3.1 AI and ChatGPT Controls Market Forecasts

2.3.2 OpenAI Capped-Profit Structure

2.3.3 Generative AI and ChatGPT Solutions Forecasts

2.3.4 Improvements In Payment Systems

2.4 Generative AI Market Segments

3 AI Platform Systems Implementations

3.1 OpenAI Data Set Gap Services

3.2 Digital Transformation

3.2.1 Failure to Achieve Digital Transformation: Sears Bankruptcy Example

3.2.2 Rolling Out 60 Million Smart Meters: Siemens

4 AI Platform Product Technology

4.1 AI Platform Architecture

4.2 AI Technologies and Frameworks

4.3 TensorFlow I/O

4.4 Google AI Services

4.5 Anytree AI

5 Company Profiles

5.1 Google/APIGee

5.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

5.3 Apache MXNet

5.4 Axway

5.5 Brightdata

5.6 Broadcom CA Layer 7

5.7 ChatGPT - Microsoft AI

5.8 Chainlink Labs

5.9 DataRobot

5.10 Docugami

5.11 Everscale Blockchain Consensus Mechanism

5.12 gosh.sh

5.13 Gravitee

5.13.1 Gravitee Commitment to Open Source

5.14 H2O

5.15 IBM

5.16 IMG-10

5.17 IMG-11

5.18 Invicti

5.19 Intruder

5.20 Keras

5.21 KPMG Risk and Control Framework

5.22 Kong

5.23 L4S/TapestryX Distributed Ledger

5.24 Meta/Facebook/AI Tools to Prevent False, Biased, or Misleading Information

5.25 Neural Designer

5.26 Polyaxon

5.26.1 Polyaxon Workflow Engine

5.27 Postman

5.28 PyTorch

5.29 Salesforce/MuleSoft

5.30 Scikit-Learn

5.31 Semrush

5.32 Smartbear

5.33 TensorFlow

5.34 WS02

5.35 Selected API Control Market Participants

