Global Air Ambulance Service Market Report to 2030: Rising Incidence of Trauma, Stroke and Heart Attack to Drive Demand

In 2022, the air ambulance services market size was valued at USD 17.76 billion, and it is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period.

In 2022, the air ambulance services market size was valued at USD 17.76 billion, and it is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period.

The community-based air ambulance services segment is projected to register the fastest revenue CAGR. The demand for air ambulance services in remote and rural areas, which may have limited access to ground-based emergency medical services or require longer response times, is driving the growth of this segment.

Non-profit organizations or government entities often operate these services, and they may receive funding from contributions or grants. Community-based air ambulance services are crucial in providing emergency medical care to individuals in distant or underserved locations who require immediate medical attention .



Apart from hospital and community services, the air ambulance services market comprises several service categories, including military air ambulance services, international air ambulance services, and others. Military air ambulance services are used to transport service members who have been injured during combat or other military activities.

These services often have advanced medical technology and personnel who have received specialized medical training. International air ambulance services may require coordination with various healthcare professionals and governmental organizations to transport patients across international borders.

Key Takeaways:

Type Insights:

The air ambulance services market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing, with the rotary-wing segment expected to show the fastest revenue CAGR. This can be attributed to the ability of helicopters to land in remote areas and provide quick transportation to medical facilities. Moreover, helicopter air ambulances are typically equipped with the latest medical technology and manned by highly skilled medical professionals, allowing for intensive medical care during transport .



The fixed-wing segment is expected to account for a moderately fast revenue share. Fixed-wing air ambulance services often use private planes and other small aircraft to transport patients who require long-distance transportation. Fixed-wing air ambulances are frequently used to transfer patients between hospitals or to locations where they can receive specialized medical treatment. There is likely to be an increase in demand for long-distance medical transport services, which will drive revenue growth for the fixed-wing segment.

Service Model Insights:

The air ambulance services market has been segmented into community-based and hospital-based based on service model, with the hospital-based segment expected to show the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its ability to provide critically ill patients with a continuum of care, seamless coordination with hospital staff and physicians, and access to specialized medical facilities and technology. Hospital-based air ambulance services, which are often associated with a medical facility, can transport critically ill patients who require specialized care that is not available in their local area.



The community-based service model is expected to account for a moderately large revenue share during the forecast period. Community-based air ambulance services typically employ paramedics or emergency medical technicians and use smaller planes and helicopters. These services are often used to transport patients from rural or remote areas to urban medical facilities.

Regional Market Analysis:

During the forecast period, North America is predicted to have the highest revenue share, attributed to an increase in medical emergencies and an aging population. The availability of advanced medical facilities and the adoption of technologically advanced air ambulance services are also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, government regulations related to air ambulance services are expected to drive revenue growth in this region .



The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an expanding middle class and increased healthcare awareness. The market is also expected to benefit from the availability of reasonably priced air ambulance services in developing countries like China and India. Furthermore, the growth of medical tourism in the region is expected to benefit air ambulance service providers greatly .



The market in Europe is expected to have a moderately large revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to the emphasis on providing innovative healthcare services and the presence of significant companies in the region. The market's revenue growth in this region is being driven by an aging population and an increasing incidence of medical emergencies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Air Ambulance Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Air Ambulance Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of trauma, stroke, and heart attack to drive demand for air medical services

4.2.2.2. Increasing technological advancements in air ambulance services

4.2.2.3. Latest developments in Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing costs of air medical services and reimbursement issues

4.2.3.2. Stringent rules regulating emergency medical services

4.2.3.3. Lack of adequate infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Air Ambulance Service Market By Service Operator Insights & Trends

5.1. Service Operator Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Hospital Based

5.3. Independent

5.4. Government

Chapter 6. Air Ambulance Service Market By Service Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Medical Service

6.3. Government Service

6.4. Community Service

Chapter 7. Air Ambulance Service Market By Aircraft Type Insights & Trends

7.1. Aircraft Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Fixed Wing

7.3. Rotary Wing

Chapter 8. Air Ambulance Service Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Inter-Facility

8.3. Rescue Helicopter Service

8.4. Organ Transplant Logistics

8.5. Others

Chapter 9. Air Ambulance Service Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

13.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

13.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4. Market positioning

13.5. Strategy Benchmarking

13.6. Vendor Landscape

14. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5lacq

