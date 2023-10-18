Global Air Cargo Containers Markets Report 2023-2030: LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1 - Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share

18 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Containers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Reach $373 Million by 2030
The global market for Air Cargo Containers estimated at US$247.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This comprehensive analysis covers a wide range of aspects across various markets, including LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1, other container types, metals, composites, other material types, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and air cargo containers. It serves as a valuable resource for gaining insights into the evolving landscape of these industries and their future potential.
In particular, the LD-3 segment, as highlighted in the report, is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, reaching a market size of US$281.9 million by the end of the analysis period. The LD-11 segment is also anticipated to experience growth, with an estimated CAGR of 4.6% over the next eight years.
In terms of market size, the United States holds a significant position, with the Air Cargo Containers market estimated at US$66 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$65.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
The report offers insights into annual sales trends, historical data, and a forward-looking perspective spanning from 2014 to 2030. Furthermore, it examines sales performance across various geographical regions, shedding light on growth trends and market dynamics in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Noteworthy geographical markets highlighted in the report include Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of 3.7% and 5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4.3%.
- COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry
- Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020
- Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020
- Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
- Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19
- COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector
- Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster Delivery of Goods by Air
- Container Compatibility with Aircraft
- Cargo Aircraft Types
- Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Experience Long Term Growth
- Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth
- Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth
- Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues
- Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military Goods Fuel Growth
- Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth
- LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type
- World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1, and Other Container Types
- Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment
- World Air Cargo Containers Market by Material Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metals, Composites, and Other Material Types
- Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to Experience Fastest Growth Rate
- World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Aircraft, and Military Aircraft
- Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share
- Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market
- Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid Tightening Capacity
- World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce Competition
- Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising Outbound Cargo Rates
- Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter and Lighter ULDs
- Air Cargo Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19 Crisis in 2021
- Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly YOY Change (in %) for the Months January 2020 through August 2020
- Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Region: August 2020
- Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass Capacity amid COVID-19
- Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the Months May 2020 through August 2020
- Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for the Months May 2020 through August 2020
- Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market
- Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region (2019-2038)
- Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2017 and 2037
- Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics Landscape
- Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with New Approaches
- Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry
- Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management
- Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019)
- ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo
- Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies
- Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing Lightweight ULDs
- Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers
- Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products
- Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo Containers Demand
- Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Product Segment: August 2020
- Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo
