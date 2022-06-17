`Global Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: June 2022

Executive Pool: 9498

Companies: 190 - Players covered include Aircel, LLC; Anest Iwata Corporation; Atlas Copco; BEKO Technologies, Corp.; BOGE Kompressoren; Donaldson Company; Eaton Compressor & Fabrication; Gardner Denver Inc.; General Air Products; Ingersoll-Rand; KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE; Mann+Hummel; Parker-Hannifin; Quincy Compressors LLC; Hangzhou Risheng Decontamination Equipment Co., Ltd; SPX FLOW, Inc.; Sullair, LLC; Sullivan-Palatek Inc and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Compressed Air Dryers, Air Compressor Filters); End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Compressed Air Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR, while growth in the Air Compressor Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR. Air compressors and compressed air dryer units are set to exhibit significant gains from the critical need to maintain clean and dry compressed air for industrial and manufacturing activities. Air compressors supply power to a wide variety of machines in many different industries and applications. They are used in a wide range of industrial applications, from pharmaceutical and food and beverage production to chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Compressed air has a variety of contaminants in it that require removal for the machine to function properly, reduce costly downtime and extend its life. In addition to reducing downtime, clean compressed air results in lower energy costs.

Almost every industrial chemical process requires compressed air, wherein it is used to texturize products, dry sterilized equipment, form containers, move ingredients through lines, and serve as protective blankets around product stored in tanks. As essential as it is, compressed air also can be a prime source of contamination. Ensuring these units contamination-free goes a long way into ensuring seamless operations while boosting productivity and efficiency. Like other components, clean and dry compressed air holds a paramount relevance for a comprehensive range of industrial applications and environments, like vaporizing paint within a body shop and lithography process in semiconductor fabrication. Many facilities employ an oil-free compressor to avoid contamination, but while the compressor does not add oil to the air stream, this does not completely remove the possibility of an oil contamination since ambient air being ingested into the compressor can contain hydrocarbons such as exhaust fumes. Proper filtration is still required which in turn spurs demand for air compressor filters. While oil-free compressors are essential for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and semiconductor production, oil-injected compressors are more suitable for operation in harsh environmental conditions like those found in oil and gas, railway and marine applications. Food and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities require higher quality of air because the final product must be free of particles, microorganisms, water, and oil. Food and beverage manufacturers use compressed air to push foodstuffs, such as powders and cereals, through pipes and they often has direct contact with the product during processing. It may also be used to cool down baked goods, clean bottles or spray produce. In some applications, compressed air supplies oxygen to bacteria for fermentation or is pumped into liquids to raise dissolved oxygen levels. The cleanliness and quality of compressed air used in food and beverage processing is therefore vital to prevent contamination of the end product and potential harm to the health of consumers. Compressed air is used in a variety of manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry. It is frequently used to de-dust tablets or spray on pill coatings. Compressed air is used to maintain over-pressurisation in mixing and holding tanks to ensure product integrity. In order to prevent contamination of the end product and possible harm to consumers and patients, the cleanliness and quality of the compressed air supply is vital to eliminating the risk of rejections and/or health risks associated with oil contamination.

The chemical and process engineering sectors are amongst the largest industrial consumers of compressed air. Utilizing compressed air is common in transporting gas through pipelines. Pressures need to be maintained, which requires a compressor system to work efficiently. Compressed air is also used in almost every process in the automotive industry, from engine construction to vehicle assembly, painting and cleaning. After the vehicle is assembled, it is cleaned and painted using dry oil-free compressed air. Any water or contaminants in the air at the painting stage can cause fisheyes, runs or spattering in the paint. There is a growing demand for energy efficient air filters worldwide because of the escalating energy costs. Against this backdrop, manufactures are investing a great deal of money and resources in developing newer filtration technologies which can tremendously increase filtration efficiency. Developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects. Thus, the vital nature of compressed air to any production process highlights the need for a clean, dry reliable compressed air supply, which in turn presents lucrative growth opportunities for air compressor filters in different industry verticals.

Facility operators maintain a consistent focus on ensuring quality and clean compressed air for operations for avoiding low product quality, equipment damage, unintended downtime and its impact on production along with worker safety. Compressed systems intended to deliver clean and moisture-free air are critical for maintaining operational productivity and safety of specific equipment like pneumatic systems. Contaminants such as moisture, water, microorganisms and particulates result in inefficient compressed air systems with notable implications for operations. The production of compressed air tends to increase the chances of condensation and system contamination. These systems require proper drying and filtration to prevent accumulation of various contaminants present within the ambient setting. Compressed air systems used in industrial environments are susceptible to different types of contaminants including atmospheric dirt, condensed water, water vapor, pipe scale and rust, liquid oil, oil vapors and microorganisms. The need to maintain clean and dry compressed air requires facility operators to treat the air entering into the distribution system. The requirement drives the demand for sophisticated air drying technologies for achieving clean and dry compressed air for efficient operations. Over the last several years, these systems have experienced substantial adoption across a comprehensive range of industrial and manufacturing facilities, with automotive, oil & gas and pharmaceutical being the most prominent users. The implementation of compressed air systems has radically transformed the automotive industry owing to their pivotal role in numerous steps during the manufacturing process.

On the other hand, companies in the oil & gas industry rely heavily on these systems from the oil exploration through to power generation steps. Clean, dry compressed air systems hold critical significance for the pharmaceutical industry that maintains a consistent focus on achieving highly sterile environments to protect product quality while ensuring regulatory compliance. These aspects to maintain desired level of air quality present significant opportunities for the adoption of air compressors and compressed air dryers across industrial and manufacturing settings.

The food and packaging industries are the largest consumers of compressed air, and subsequently the largest consumers for air drying and filtration solutions. The primary application of compressed air in the food industry is in cleaning products such as fruits and vegetables. Other uses in the food industry include bakeries, sorting, cutting, and shaping food products. In addition, compressed air is also extensively used in packaging applications to clean the containers before filling. The packaging segment of the food industry is a major growth area owing to the increasing scares or food contamination across the world. As such, the food packaging segment extensively utilizes drying solutions. Within the food and packaging sector, compressed air drying and filtration can be at contactless points or may come in contact with the food. Applications of compressed air in the food processing industry include blow drying washed fruits and vegetables, cooling food products before packaging, and blowing of excess sugars and toppings from prepared foods among others. Compressed air is also used in blow molding packages, conveying foods in the process line, in operation of diaphragm pumps for separating liquid products, cooling & freezing food products, vacuum sealing food, and washing food processing equipment among others. Compressed air is cleaned in the food and packaging sector through desiccant dryers, as well as through activated carbon, and coalescing air filters, depending on the application. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.