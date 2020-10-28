Global Air Compressor Market 2020-2025: Porter's Five Forces Analysis / Impact of COVID-19 / Ansoff Matrix Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Compressor Market 2020-2025 by Vehicle Type, Method of Lubrication, Technology, End-user and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Compressor Market is estimated to be USD 75.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.75 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5.6%.



Air compressors uses the power from motors or engines to store air in pressurized form. The pressurized air has various application in manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas industry to name a few.



Stationary type air compressor segment is expected to dominate the global air compressor market. Extensive use of stationary air compressors in manufacturing, automobile and home appliance industries is expected to boost the growth of the segment.



However, portable air compressors are projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC region is expected to grow at significant rate owing to the demand from various application in end-use industry such as home appliance, manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas etc.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Atlas Copco AB, Kaeser Compressors, Suzler Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., GE Energy, VMAC Global Technology Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Campbell Hausfled, etc.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Air Compressor Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Stationary



7 Global Air Compressor Market, by Method of Lubrication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oiled

7.3 Oil-Free



8 Global Air Compressor Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reciprocating

8.3 Rotary

8.4 Centrifugal



9 Global Air Compressor Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverage

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Medical

9.6 Power Generation

9.7 Others



10 Global Air Compressor Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

