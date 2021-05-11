Global Air Cushion Packaging Market - 3G Packaging Corp., 3M Co., Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth



The report on the air cushion packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of online shopping and surging replacement of traditional bubble wrap packaging.

The air cushion packaging market analysis includes End-user and Geographic landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand for secondary packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the air cushion packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The air cushion packaging market covers the following areas:

Air Cushion Packaging Market Sizing

Air Cushion Packaging Market Forecast

Air Cushion Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3G Packaging Corp.

3M Co.

Co. Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd.

AirWave Packaging LLC

Atlantic Corp.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Pregis LLC

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

