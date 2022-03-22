Global Air Cylinder Wheels Introduces the Disruptive Eco-Friendly Wheel that Replaces the Pollutive Rubber Tire at a Lower Cost of Ownership

The Phoenix-based company's The Air Suspension Wheel has the potential to completely revolutionize the tire industry featuring technology that offers a cleaner, cost-effective, stronger, and safer alternative to the highly pollutive traditional rubber tire

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries, inventors and entrepreneurs have tried to reinvent the wheel, but one company, Global Air Cylinder Wheels®️, (https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/ ), just may have pulled it off by creating its unique wheel technology, Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective, stronger, and safer alternative to the highly pollutive traditional rubber tire.

Think of it as a wheel where the steel meets the road.

The Phoenix-based engineering company has already raised more than an impressive $2.5 million on StartEngine, (https://www.startengine.com/gacw), to further develop its Air Suspension Wheel, a patented airless mechanical design constructed primarily of steel with in-wheel suspension.

The ASW combines an inner steel hub with an outer steel drum which is connected by 8-12 nitrogen-filled air cylinders and four to six oil-filled dampers that provide suspension. On the outer drum, individually bolt-on steel or polyurethane treads are fitted. These individual treads can be replaced without removing the wheel, a time-consuming process that takes up to eight hours with OTR rubber tires.

"The ASW is so much more than just another wheel," said Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, president and CEO of Global Air Cylinder Wheels. "As opposed to the traditional pneumatic tire providing suspension outside the rim, the ASW suspension is located inside the wheel. Essentially, our wheels become part of the vehicle's overall suspension system. Our wheels are an effective and viable option to rubber tires. They are cost-efficient, safer, and are better for the environment, and for those industries that rely heavily on tires."

GAWC's wheel technology has been tested in real-world conditions, and the company has been developing the ASW for OTR mining vehicles since 2015.

Rubber tires are expensive and account for the mining industry's largest expense after payroll. Rapid wear and tear caused by impacts, rock cuts, and extreme and uneven loading mean the lifespan of an expensive mining tire is short.

By contrast, the ASW is durable and designed to have the same lifespan as the vehicle itself, (approximately 10-15 years), meaning fewer replacement costs and less time spent swapping out damaged tires. Unlike rubber tires, the ASW can be leased, with a 15% residual value after 10 years of service.

Top features and benefits of GAWC's ASW technology include:

Durable and heat resistant , reducing downtime caused by tire failure and replacement.

and , reducing downtime caused by tire failure and replacement. Safer: No risk of explosion.

No risk of explosion. Easy installation requires no specialized equipment, and individually replaceable treads do not require wheel removal.

requires no specialized equipment, and individually replaceable treads do not require wheel removal. Self-aligning , self-balancing , no wheel rotation necessary.

, , no wheel rotation necessary. No need for tire pressure and temperature checks.

Up to 40% higher payload capacity.

Saves at least 8% fuel.

Reduces cost per hour/mile by up to 60%.

Up to 30% reduced rolling resistance, reducing CO2 and NOX emissions, and making electrical cars go farther.

GAWC has raised approximately $4 million so far, created an experienced board of directors, and formed a first-class advisory board. This year GAWC has ambitious plans to ramp up the production of its wheels with its partner, OTR Wheel Engineering. In the next two years, the company expects ASW will be fully commercialized with rapid adoption into mining fleets.

ABOUT GLOBAL AIR CYLINDER WHEELS

Global Air Cylinder Wheels®️ is an engineering company out of Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information please visit, https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/

