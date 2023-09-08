Global Air Handling Unit Market Report 2023: A $13.2 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Demand for Energy-efficient HVAC Systems

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Sep, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Handling Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global air handling unit (AHU) market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a size of US$ 9.6 billion in 2022, with expectations to expand further to US$ 13.2 billion by 2028, showcasing a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

AHU, or air handler, plays a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality and temperature by reconditioning the air. These units are constructed with durable materials like galvanized steel, aluminum, and various alloys, featuring double-walled panels for enhanced energy efficiency.

Comprising ventilators for air supply and exhaust, heating and cooling coils, air filter chambers, sound attenuators, and dampers, AHUs are integral components of HVAC systems. They are connected to complex duct systems that distribute conditioned air throughout buildings, ensuring comfort and air quality.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems worldwide. Central cooling and heating equipment have gained widespread adoption in medium to large residential, commercial, and industrial complexes, propelled by global industrialization and urbanization trends.

Increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining indoor air quality further fuels market growth. AHUs excel at filtering out harmful air pollutants linked to medical conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ischemic heart disease, asthma, and lung cancer, promoting healthier indoor environments.

Technological advancements, including sensor integration for motion-activated air conditioning and the development of cost-effective 3D printed units, are positively impacting market expansion. Additionally, extensive infrastructural development and the construction of smart cities, particularly in emerging economies, are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global air handling unit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air handling unit market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global air handling unit market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 

  • Systemair AB
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • CIAT Group
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • FlaktGroup Holding GmbH
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • VTS Polska Sp.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • Sabiana S.p.A.
  • Swegon Group AB
  • Trane Technologies Company LLC
  • TROX GROUP

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Packaged
  • Modular
  • Custom
  • DX Integrated
  • Low Profile (Ceiling)
  • Rooftop Mounted
  • Others

Breakup by Capacity:

  • = 5000 m3/h
  • 5001-15000 m3/h
  • 15001-30000 m3/h
  • 30001-50000 m3/h
  • = 50001 m3/h

Breakup by End-User:

  • Non-Residential
  • Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hocqi

