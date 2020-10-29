Global Air Handling Units Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Handling Units estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modular segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Air Handling Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Custom Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Custom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Air Handling Units (AHUs): An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Air Handling Units Market

Critical Importance of HVAC Systems in Modern Buildings:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Prevailing Scenario in the World Construction Sector Poised to

Accelerate AHU Deployments

Urbanization Trend Steers Worldwide Construction Spending

Percentage (%) Share of Urban Dwellers as a Proportion of Total

World Population for Years 2018 & 2030

Green Building: The Ongoing Trend

Healthy Trajectory in Commercial Real Estate

Percentage (%) Breakdown of CRE Investments by Country (2019)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Handling Units Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Offering Low-Cost & High-Efficiency Benefits, Packaged AHUs

Remain the Largest Category

High Demand for Packaged HVAC Units Puts Spotlight on Packaged

AHUs

Modular AHUs Gain Traction Acknowledging Thermal Efficiency and

Low Leak Rate Criteria

Custom AHUs Come to Fore Addressing the On-Site Design

Requirements

A Peek into Select Custom AHU Formats

Commercial Buildings: Largest Consumer Segment for AHUs

An Overview of Commercial AHU Deployments in Key Sectors

Data Centers

Hospitals

Academia

Hotels & Recreation Facilities

Industrial AHUs Set to Make Significant Gains

AHU Service Revenues Poised for Growth Amid Higher Emphasis on

HVAC Maintenance & Service

A Look into Key Service Areas for HVAC Units

AM & 3D Printing Seek Role in Design & Manufacture of AHU &

HVAC Systems

Percentage (%) Breakdown of 3D Printing Use by Industry Type:

(2019)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797814/?utm_source=PRN



