Global Air Handling Units Industry
Global Air Handling Units Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027
Oct 29, 2020, 10:53 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Handling Units estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modular segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797814/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Air Handling Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Custom Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Custom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
- Carrier Corporation
- CIAT Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Euroclima Spa
- FlaktGroup
- GEA Group AG
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Lennox International, Inc.
- Novenco A.S.
- Sabiana SpA
- Systemair AB
- Trane, Inc.
- TROX GmbH
- VTS Group S.A.
- Wolf GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Air Handling Units (AHUs): An Introductory Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Air Handling Units Market
Critical Importance of HVAC Systems in Modern Buildings:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Prevailing Scenario in the World Construction Sector Poised to
Accelerate AHU Deployments
Urbanization Trend Steers Worldwide Construction Spending
Percentage (%) Share of Urban Dwellers as a Proportion of Total
World Population for Years 2018 & 2030
Green Building: The Ongoing Trend
Healthy Trajectory in Commercial Real Estate
Percentage (%) Breakdown of CRE Investments by Country (2019)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Handling Units Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Offering Low-Cost & High-Efficiency Benefits, Packaged AHUs
Remain the Largest Category
High Demand for Packaged HVAC Units Puts Spotlight on Packaged
AHUs
Modular AHUs Gain Traction Acknowledging Thermal Efficiency and
Low Leak Rate Criteria
Custom AHUs Come to Fore Addressing the On-Site Design
Requirements
A Peek into Select Custom AHU Formats
Commercial Buildings: Largest Consumer Segment for AHUs
An Overview of Commercial AHU Deployments in Key Sectors
Data Centers
Hospitals
Academia
Hotels & Recreation Facilities
Industrial AHUs Set to Make Significant Gains
AHU Service Revenues Poised for Growth Amid Higher Emphasis on
HVAC Maintenance & Service
A Look into Key Service Areas for HVAC Units
AM & 3D Printing Seek Role in Design & Manufacture of AHU &
HVAC Systems
Percentage (%) Breakdown of 3D Printing Use by Industry Type:
(2019)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Handling Units Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Air Handling Units Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Air Handling Units Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Packaged (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Packaged (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Packaged (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Modular (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Modular (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Modular (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Custom (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Custom (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Custom (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16:
<5000 m3/h="" (capacity)="" world="" market="" by="" region/country="">in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17:
<5000 m3/h="" (capacity)="" historic="" market="" analysis="" by="">Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18:
<5000 m3/h="" (capacity)="" market="" share="" distribution="" in="">Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: 5001-15000 m3/h (Capacity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: 5001-15000 m3/h (Capacity) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: 5001-15000 m3/h (Capacity) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: 15001-30000 m3/h (Capacity) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: 15001-30000 m3/h (Capacity) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: 15001-30000 m3/h (Capacity) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: 30001-50000 m3/h (Capacity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: 30001-50000 m3/h (Capacity) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: 30001-50000 m3/h (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: >50001 m3/h (Capacity) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: >50001 m3/h (Capacity) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: >50001 m3/h (Capacity) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Handling Units Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Air Handling Units Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Air Handling Units Market in the United States by
Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Air Handling Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Air Handling Units Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Air Handling Units Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Air Handling Units Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Air Handling Units Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Air Handling Units Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Air Handling Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Air Handling Units Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Air Handling Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Air Handling Units Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air
Handling Units in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Air Handling Units Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Air Handling Units Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Air Handling Units Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Air Handling Units Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Air Handling Units Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Air Handling Units Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Air Handling Units in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Air Handling Units Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Handling Units Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Air Handling Units Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Air Handling Units Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Air Handling Units Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Air Handling Units Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 80: Air Handling Units Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Air Handling Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Air Handling Units Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Air Handling Units Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Air Handling Units Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Air Handling Units Market in France by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Air Handling Units Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Air Handling Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Air Handling Units Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Air Handling Units Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Air Handling Units Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Air Handling Units Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Air Handling Units Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Air Handling Units Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Air Handling Units Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Air Handling Units Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Air Handling Units Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Air Handling Units in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Air Handling Units Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Air Handling Units: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Air Handling Units Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Air Handling Units: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Air Handling Units Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Air Handling Units in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Air Handling Units Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Air Handling Units Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Air Handling Units Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Air Handling Units Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Air Handling Units Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Air Handling Units Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Air Handling Units Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Air Handling Units Market in Russia by Capacity:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Air Handling Units Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Air Handling Units Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 143: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Air Handling Units Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Air Handling Units Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Air Handling Units Market in Asia-Pacific by
Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Air Handling Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Air Handling Units Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Air Handling Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Air Handling Units Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Air Handling Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Air Handling Units Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Air Handling Units Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Air Handling Units Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by
Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Air Handling Units Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Air Handling Units Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Air Handling Units Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Air Handling Units Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Air Handling Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Air Handling Units Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Air Handling Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 183: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Air Handling Units Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Air Handling Units Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Handling Units:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Handling Units:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Air Handling Units in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Air Handling Units Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Air Handling Units Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Air Handling Units Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Air Handling Units Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Air Handling Units Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Air Handling Units Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Air Handling Units Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Air Handling Units Marketby Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Air Handling Units in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Air Handling Units Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Air Handling Units Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Air Handling Units Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 212: Air Handling Units Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Air Handling Units Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Air Handling Units Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Air Handling Units Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Air Handling Units Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Air Handling Units Market in Brazil by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Air Handling Units Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Air Handling Units Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Air Handling Units Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Air Handling Units Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Air Handling Units Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Air Handling Units Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Air Handling Units Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Air Handling Units Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Air Handling Units Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Air Handling Units Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Air Handling Units Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Air Handling Units Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: Air Handling Units Market in Rest of Latin America
by Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Air Handling Units Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Air Handling Units Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Air Handling Units Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 243: Air Handling Units Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 245: Air Handling Units Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Air Handling Units Historic Marketby
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Air Handling Units Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 250: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Air Handling Units Historic Marketby
Capacity in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Air Handling Units Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Capacity for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 254: Air Handling Units Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Air Handling Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Air Handling Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 257: Air Handling Units Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Air Handling Units Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for Air Handling Units: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797814/?utm_source=PRN
