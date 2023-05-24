Global Air Navigation Service Provider Report 2023: Market Liberalization and Unmanned Air Traffic Management will Drive Future Market Growth to 2032

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Navigation Service Provider Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study tracks the global air navigation service provider (ANSP) market, which continues to be dominated by state-owned market participants, with a small number of private participants that operate in countries where air navigation operations are completely or partially liberalized. 

In recent years, private market participants' focus on digitalization has increased, with an emphasis on remote towers. A few countries that have allowed private companies to manage their airspace have offered contracts to install remote towers.

The growth of passenger traffic, which leads to an increased number of routes; the potential increase in future aircraft deliveries; and the development of new carriers are some important factors that will drive market growth.

The study also tracks key technologies and market trends, which are important variables in terms of determining current market size and market forecast from 2022 to 2032. In addition, the study analyzes the ANSP market by segmenting it into 6 key regions. The forecasting until 2032 is based on regions and the average ANSP charges in each region.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the prevailing technologies and trends in the global ANSP market?
  • Which key drivers and restraints are impacting growth?
  • Who are the notable private ANSPs? Which countries should they focus their growth strategies on?
  • What are some of the key mergers and acquisitions?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Air Navigation Service Provider Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • European Market's Liberalization to Attract Private ANSPs
  • Installation of Remote Towers to Manage Small Airport Clusters
  • Unmanned ATM to Facilitate UAM Growth

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • ATM Focus Areas
  • Remote Towers
  • Remote Towers - Lifecycle Cost
  • ANSP Manpower Contract
  • Route to Contracts
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Global ANS Charging
  • Market Attractiveness - Liberalized Countries (Europe)
  • Market Attractiveness - Regulated Countries (The Middle East and Europe)
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Joint Ventures Air avigation Services
  • Strategic Partnerships - Remote Towers
  • Strategic Partnerships - Unmanned Air Traffic
  • Key Acquisitions

