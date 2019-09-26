Global Air Pillow Demand to Increase 10% Annually Through 2023, According to The Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global air pillow demand is forecast to expand 10% per annum through 2023 to $2.3 billion, making it the fastest growing product type. Gains for air pillows will almost exclusively be driven by the e-commerce market, which will account for nearly 90% of sales in 2023.

While the market for air pillows will advance at a rapid pace in all regions, higher income countries will remain more intensive users of these products because they have greater access to the capital needed to invest in onsite inflation equipment. However, greater deployment of right-sizing techniques will reduce the need for void fill like air pillows. This will temper growth somewhat in North America and Western Europe relative to areas like China, where adoption of these products is still expanding at a rapid clip.

The leading supplier of air pillows is Sealed Air, which markets a variety of air pillow systems under the Fill-Air tradename. Other suppliers and representative tradenames include:

Automated Packaging Systems – AirPouch

Packaging Corporation of America – HexAir

Polyair (Intertape Polymer) – AirSpace

Pregis – AirSpeed

Storopack – AIRplus

More information regarding the Global Protective Packaging study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-protective-packaging-3741.htm

Global demand for all types of protective packaging is expected to advance 5.7% annually through 2023 to $35.9 billion in 2023. Manufacturers have long been the primary users of protective packaging to decrease product damage along the supply chain. However, e-commerce retailers are expected to generate the strongest sales in the future as e-commerce expands rapidly, although trends such as right-sizing threaten even faster growth.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

