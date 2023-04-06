Global Air Purification Equipment Market Report 2023: Increasing Health Problems due to Air Pollution is Projected to Boost Demand

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global air purification equipment market will grow from $60.75 billion in 2022 to $66.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The air purification equipment market is expected to grow to $89.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the air purification equipment market are Daikin Industries Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Honeywell International Inc, and Clarcor Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The air purification equipment market consists of sales of ultraviolet air purifiers, HEPA air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers, ionic air purifiers, electronic air cleaners, central air cleaners, air-to-air exchangers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The air purification equipment refers to a device used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in air purification equipment in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the air purification equipment. The regions covered in the air purification equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of air purification are stand-alone air purification equipment and induct air purification equipment. An in-duct air purifier will be installed directly into the air duct path. It will be installed either before or after the air handler in homes with a central HVAC unit. The technologies involved are HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, ionic filters, and other technologies. The various end-users involved are residential, commercial, and industrial.



Increasing health problems due to air pollution is projected to boost the demand for the air purification equipment market. Rising deaths and diseases caused by air pollution are generating higher demand for devices used for air purification to remove harmful pollutants in the air.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is a major cause of death and various diseases. Air pollution is responsible for approximately 4.2 million deaths annually across the globe, mainly from heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, acute respiratory infections, and stroke.

In the USA alone, there are around 200,000 premature deaths annually. Moreover, air pollution is alone responsible for 29% of lung cancer, 43% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 17% of acute lower respiratory infection, and 24% of stroke of all deaths and diseases worldwide. The increase in impurities in the air is expected to drive the demand for the air purification equipment market during the forecast period.



The risk and high maintenance charges associated with the air purification equipment are expected to limit the growth of the air purification equipment market. Air purification systems are good at eliminating dust, but may not prove an effective solution for removing bad odour.

Some air purification systems release an excess number of ions in the air which leads to ozone emissions and is considered to be harmful to the environment. Moreover, high maintenance charges on disposable and replaceable filters ranging between $20 and $200 are another major restraint for market growth. These disadvantages associated with the usage of air purification systems are expected to hamper the air purification equipment market during the forecasted period.



Partnerships and collaborations by the industry players are gaining popularity in the air purification equipment market. Major companies are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies in the air purification market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

For instance, in May 2022, ScentAir partnered with HealthWay to introduced DFS Compact and DFS Ultrafine, an innovative air purification system that combines HealthWay's patented Disinfecting Filtration System technology with ScentAir's service. The DFS Compact and DFS Ultrafine are fully portable in-room solutions for providing pure air.



The countries covered in the air purification equipment are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Air Purification Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Air Purification Equipment - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Air Purification Equipment Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Air Purification Equipment Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Air Purification Equipment Market



5. Air Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Air Purification Equipment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Air Purification Equipment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Induct Air Purification Equipment

6.2. Global Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

6.3. Global Air Purification Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology , Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

HEPA

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Other Technologies

7. Air Purification Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Air Purification Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Air Purification Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cywikc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets