Global Air Purifier Market 2018-2023 with Analysis of Pfizer, Honeywell International, Camfil, IQAir , Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Coway, Blue Air, Sharp

The global air purifier market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.43% during 2018 - 2023.

The segment of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution.

During 2018-23, Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of air purifiers such as vehicle mounted as well as portable air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of air purifiers in the future.

Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Air Purifier market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, Increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Rising carbon dioxide emissions, augmenting vehicles sales, escalating greenhouse gases emissions, increasing use of air purifiers in hospitals, burgeoning development of innovative air purifiers, etc. are driving the demand of air purifiers in the market.



Scope of the Report



Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Filter Technology - HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone, Others (photo plasma technology, thermodynamic sterilization (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, polarized-media electronic air cleaners)

Analysis By End Users - Residential, Commercial, Automotive

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Pfizer, Honeywell International, Camfil, IQAir , Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Coway, Blue Air, Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Air Purifier Outlook



5. Global Air Purifier Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Air Purifier Market Size, By Filter Technology: Breakdown (%)



7. Global Air Purifier Market - Segment Analysis



8. Global Air Purifier Market, By End User: Breakdown (%)



9. Global Air Purifier Market, By Region: Breakdown (%)



10. Global Air Purifier Market Size: Regional Analysis



11. Europe Air Purifier Market



12. APAC Air Purifier Market



13. ROW Purifier Market



14. Global Air Purifier Market Dynamics



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16. SWOT Analysis



17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



18. Company Profiles



Pfizer

Honeywell International

Camfil

IQAir

Philips

Daikin

Whirlpool

Coway

Blue Air

Sharp Corporation

