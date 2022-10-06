Global Air Purifier Market Report 2022: Increasing Industrialization and Air Pollution Levels in Urban Areas Fueling Demand

Oct 06, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Filtration Technology, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Air Purifier market is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report. Air purifiers are devices which help in the removal of particulate matter, allergens, smoke, and other airborne contaminants from the indoor air. These devices are used in various end-use sectors such as residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial.
The growing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution is one of the major factors driving the growth of the air purifier market. The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also boosting industry growth.
The rising need for air pollution control equipment and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations are expected to contribute to the growth of air purifier market. The air purifier industry is estimated to witness significant growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa due to rapid industrialization, rising awareness about health hazards, and strict environmental regulations in these regions.
Strict environmental conservation regulations implemented across the globe and a growing awareness about air pollution are key factors projected to fuel the growth of the global air purifier market. The increased adoption of air purifiers in commercial establishments such as shopping malls, offices, and restaurants is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in air purifier products are projected to create new opportunities for market players over the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- In March 2019, Sharp introduced a new air purifier with an improved design that makes it easier to clean. The new model, the FU-A80E, features a detachable filter that can be washed with water. The other main improvement is a bigger dustbin. With these improvements, Sharp air purifiers are now more user-friendly and offer better value for money.
- The commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about indoor air quality in the commercial sector. The growing construction industry is also expected to drive the demand for air purifiers in the commercial sector.
- The air purifier market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. The growing awareness about air pollution and its harmful effects on health is one of the key factors projected to boost the demand for air purifiers in the region. China is expected to be the largest market for air purifiers in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India and Japan.
- The market in North America is also projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the presence of leading manufacturers of air purifiers in the region. The U.S. is expected to be the major market for air purifiers in North America due to the stringent environmental regulations in the country.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Air Purifiers Due to Prevalence of Covid-19
- Increasing Industrialization and Air Pollution Levels in Urban Areas
- Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring & Control
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Research & Development (R&D) for New Products
- Technical Constraints Related With Air Quality Monitoring Products
- High Installation and Maintenance Costs
Market Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)
- Stand-Alone/Portable
- In-Duct
Filtration Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)
- High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
- Activated Carbon
- Iconic Filters
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)
- Offline Channel
- Online Channel
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Air Purifier Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market By Filtration Technology Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market By Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Air Purifier Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Air Purifier Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Daikin Industries Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc.
- SAMSUNG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Unilever
- Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd.
- IQAir
- Dyson
- SAMSUNG
- AllerAir
- Xiaomi
- Sharp Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svglck
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article