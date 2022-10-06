Global Air Purifier Market Report 2022: Increasing Industrialization and Air Pollution Levels in Urban Areas Fueling Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Filtration Technology, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air Purifier market is projected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report. Air purifiers are devices which help in the removal of particulate matter, allergens, smoke, and other airborne contaminants from the indoor air. These devices are used in various end-use sectors such as residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial.



The growing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution is one of the major factors driving the growth of the air purifier market. The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also boosting industry growth.



The rising need for air pollution control equipment and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations are expected to contribute to the growth of air purifier market. The air purifier industry is estimated to witness significant growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa due to rapid industrialization, rising awareness about health hazards, and strict environmental regulations in these regions.



Strict environmental conservation regulations implemented across the globe and a growing awareness about air pollution are key factors projected to fuel the growth of the global air purifier market. The increased adoption of air purifiers in commercial establishments such as shopping malls, offices, and restaurants is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in air purifier products are projected to create new opportunities for market players over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2019 , Sharp introduced a new air purifier with an improved design that makes it easier to clean. The new model, the FU-A80E, features a detachable filter that can be washed with water. The other main improvement is a bigger dustbin. With these improvements, Sharp air purifiers are now more user-friendly and offer better value for money.

The air purifier market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. The growing awareness about air pollution and its harmful effects on health is one of the key factors projected to boost the demand for air purifiers in the region. China is expected to be the largest market for air purifiers in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India and Japan .

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Air Purifiers Due to Prevalence of Covid-19

Increasing Industrialization and Air Pollution Levels in Urban Areas

Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring & Control

Market Restraints

High Cost of Research & Development (R&D) for New Products

Technical Constraints Related With Air Quality Monitoring Products

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Market Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)

Stand-Alone/Portable

In-Duct

Filtration Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Iconic Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Thousand Units)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Air Purifier Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market By Filtration Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Air Purifier Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Air Purifier Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Daikin Industries Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

SAMSUNG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever

Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd.

IQAir

Dyson

AllerAir

Xiaomi

Sharp Corporation.

