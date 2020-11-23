Global Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis & Forecasts 2020-2027: COVID-19 Pandemic & Increasing Health Problems Associated With Air Pollution to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 24.62 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising air pollution levels and the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with air purifiers are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Pollen, dust, mold spores, VOCs, pet dander, and smoke particles can pose serious health risks. Thus, air purifiers play a vital role in removing these contaminants from the air, in turn, improving air quality. Moreover, air purifiers have become a necessity due to rising outdoor and indoor pollution levels and growing concerns regarding the health problems associated with air pollution.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several countries across the globe. A large number of people are quarantined at the moment owing to the prevailing circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, consumers are looking for air purifiers to protect them from germs, viruses, molds, dust, asbestos, formaldehyde, odors, and other indoor pollutants.

Social media campaigns and government partnerships with local influencers to help brands in spreading the word about the global pandemic are creating awareness among people about the latest technologies/devices that can help in curbing the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to create new opportunities for air purifier manufacturers over the coming years.

Air Purifier Market Report Highlights

The HEPA technology segment accounted for a revenue share of 40.0% in 2019 on account of the high reliability of HEPA filters in removing airborne particles, which is likely to boost their penetration in the global market

The residential application segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about the risk of smoke particles, VOCs, and other particulate matter to human health

The market in Europe accounted for a revenue share of 21.3% in 2019 on account of the booming automotive market, favorable industrial policies, and economic development in the region

accounted for a revenue share of 21.3% in 2019 on account of the booming automotive market, favorable industrial policies, and economic development in the region The market in Mexico is likely to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising installation of comprehensive ambient air quality monitoring systems and emissions inventory and organization of air quality management programs

is likely to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising installation of comprehensive ambient air quality monitoring systems and emissions inventory and organization of air quality management programs In October 2019 , Molekule, a U.S.-based manufacturer offering air purification solutions, launched its new product, Molekule Air Mini. It is a home air purification device that is ideal for smaller spaces.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Air Purifier Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market

3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Air Purifier Market-Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Increasing Health Problems Associated With Air Pollution

3.6.1.2. Recent Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6.1.3. Increasing Household Spending

3.6.1.4. Stringent Laws and Regulations

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. High Adoption and Maintenance Costs

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Air Purifier Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Market Entry Strategies

3.9. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.9.1. Consumer Trends & Preferences

3.9.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

3.9.3. Consumer Product Adoption

3.9.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1. COVID-19 Spread Globally

4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDP

4.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Purifier Market



Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Air Purifier Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Activated Carbon

5.4. Ionic Filters

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Air Purifier Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Commercial air purifier market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Residential

6.4. Industrial



Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Air Purifier Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 8. Air Purifier Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. List of Direct Selling Companies

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3. SWOT

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence

8.5.2. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Strategic Initiatives

IQAir

Honeywell International, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Aerus LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Carrier

Camfil

Aerospace America, Inc.

Envirco

Legend Brands

B-Air

XPOWER Manufacture Inc.

Abatement Technologies

Omnitec Design

Pullman-Ermator

NIKRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

Novatek Corporation

LIFA air

BlueDri

Ningbo Yinzhou Lixing Micro Motor

PURAFIL, INC

NQ Industries Inc.

Quatro Air Technologies

Mintie Corporation

Trotec GmbH

OdorStop, LLC

EcoQuest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c88rb0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

