Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market to 2032: Increasing Levels of Air Pollution is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global air quality monitoring system market grew from $5.59 billion in 2022 to $6.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow to $8.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players in the air quality monitoring system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Merck KGaA, TSI, Tisch Environmental, Testo, Plume Labs, Aeroqual, and Forbes Marshall.

The air quality monitoring system market consists of sales of air quality monitoring system, emissions and ambient monitoring. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Air quality monitoring system are devices that assess pollution levels of a particular area in accordance to ambient air quality standards. The air quality monitoring system are used to measure the levels of air pollutants. Air quality monitoring systems are used in outdoor ambient applications.



North America was the largest region in the air quality monitoring system market in 2022. The regions covered in the air quality monitoring system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in air quality monitoring systems are indoor and outdoor. Indoor air quality monitoring systems describe the relationship between the risks and IAF exposure. These systems are used for the development of real-time monitoring systems and system designing and challenges. The different components include hardware and software. The various types of pollutants present in the market are chemical, physical and is used by several verticals such as industrial, commercial, residential.



The increasing levels of air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the air quality monitoring system market in the coming years. Air pollution is defined as the introduction of pollutants into the atmosphere, which can be in the form of carbon dioxide, methane gases, or other gases containing chemicals. The rise in air pollution drives the growth of air quality monitoring systems as this systems measures the pollutant levels.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, every year, an estimated 7 million people die as a result of air pollution around the world. Additionally, according to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report, four out of ten Americans, or 135 million people, reside in counties with harmful levels of air pollution (ALA). Therefore, the increasing levels of air pollution drives the growth of the air quality monitoring system market.



Technology advancements are gaining significant popularity in the air quality monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the air quality monitoring systems sector are focused on developing technological solutions to meet the consumer demand.



In September 2022, Google, a US-based technology company acquired BreezoMeter for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to incorporate the data in applications for Google BreezoMeter is an Israeli air quality monitoring and forecasting company. BreezoMeter developed a system for collecting environmental data from 11 million sources around the world and applying algorithms to predict hazards associated with air quality, such as pollution and wildfires.



The countries covered in the air quality monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

