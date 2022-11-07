DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$541.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Wearables Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Wearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$224 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured)

3M Company

Company Aeroqual Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NotAnotherOne Corp.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tisch Environmental Inc.

TSI Incorporated

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to a digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over Sick Building Syndrome (SBS) and Importance of Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for the Adoption of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Peek Into the Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Stack Emission Monitoring Grows in Popularity in the Industrial Sector Amid Growing Industrial Air Emissions

Wearable Devices for Air Quality Monitoring Storm into the Spotlight

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/615zk0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets