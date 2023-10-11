Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030 - Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

11 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET
Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Outdoor segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$707.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Deteriorating Air Quality Despite Regulations In-Place Provides the Foundation for Global Growth in Air Quality Monitoring Systems
- As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Air Quality Monitoring Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020
- Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air & Water
- "If You Can't Measure It You Can't Manage It" is the Reason Why it is Important to Monitor Air Quality
- On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know
- After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe
- With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
- With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022
- At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
- How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
- With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022
- The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated
- Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
- The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
- Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?
- Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021
- Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War
- A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
- Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
- Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War
- The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War
- Competition
- Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Overview of Air Quality Monitoring Systems
- World Brands
- Innovations
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness Over Sick Building Syndrome (SBS) and Importance of Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the Year 2021
- Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for the Adoption of Indoor Air Quality Monitors
- Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022
- Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth
- Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market
- Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger
- In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
- Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Market Growth
- A Peek Into the Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation
- Stack Emission Monitoring Grows in Popularity in the Industrial Sector Amid Growing Industrial Air Emissions
- Wearable Devices for Air Quality Monitoring Storm into the Spotlight
- Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
- Campbell Scientific, Inc.
- Camfil Group
- Davis Instruments
- Acoem Group
- Critical Environment Technologies Canada, Inc.
- Aeroqual Limited
- Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Airthings
- AMBIENT
- Codel International Limited
