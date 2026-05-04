Global Air Separation Plant Market Set to Reach USD 11 Billion by 2035 as Industrial Gas Demand and Process Optimization Accelerate Adoption

NEWARK, Del., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global air separation plant market is entering a decade of steady and strategic expansion, driven by rising demand for industrial gases across steel manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, and energy sectors. With increasing emphasis on efficiency, purity, and process optimization, air separation technologies are evolving from standalone infrastructure into integrated, intelligent gas production systems. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2025 to USD 11 billion by 2035, reflecting sustained industrial demand and technological advancement.

Quick Stats: Air Separation Plant Market (2025–2035)

Market Value (2025): USD 6.8 Billion

USD 6.8 Billion Forecast Value (2035): USD 11 Billion

USD 11 Billion CAGR: 4.9%

4.9% Leading Technology: Cryogenic Air Separation (60.2% share)

Cryogenic Air Separation (60.2% share) Primary Application: Iron & Steel (28% share)

Iron & Steel (28% share) Key Growth Regions: East Asia, South Asia Pacific, North America

East Asia, South Asia Pacific, North America Top Players: Linde plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group

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Market Size, Forecast & Growth Outlook

The air separation plant market is on a consistent upward trajectory, supported by expanding industrial activity and the critical role of oxygen, nitrogen, and argon in production processes.

The market will grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2025 to USD 8.6 billion by 2030 , accounting for 43% of total decade growth

, accounting for 43% of total decade growth The second half (2030–2035) will add USD 2.4 billion , reaching USD 11 billion

, reaching USD 11 billion Growth will be driven by increasing adoption of energy-efficient systems, automation, and integrated gas management platforms

This reflects a transition from capacity-driven investments to efficiency-driven optimization models.

Revenue Evolution: From Capex to Intelligent Services

Current Revenue Streams

New plant construction & engineering: 42%

On-site plant operations (BOO/BOT): 28%

Upgrades & expansions: 16%

Spare parts & maintenance: 14%

Future Revenue Streams (Next 3–5 Years)

Modular and scalable ASU systems: 38–42%

Digital monitoring & optimization: 18–22%

Energy-as-a-service models: 15–19%

High-purity specialty gases: 12–16%

Decarbonization & hydrogen integration: 8–12%

The market is shifting toward recurring revenue models and digital service integration.

Demand Drivers: Industrial Growth & Gas Optimization Needs

Primary Growth Drivers

Steel Production Expansion: High oxygen demand for blast furnace operations

High oxygen demand for blast furnace operations Healthcare Infrastructure Growth: Rising need for medical-grade oxygen and supply security

Rising need for medical-grade oxygen and supply security Chemical Industry Expansion: Consistent nitrogen and argon demand for synthesis processes

Industrial gas supply is becoming a strategic necessity, not just an operational input.

Key Market Trends

Industry 4.0 Integration: Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and digital twins

Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and digital twins Decarbonization Push: Integration with hydrogen production and low-carbon steelmaking

Integration with hydrogen production and low-carbon steelmaking Efficiency Optimization: Automated control systems and energy management integration

Automated control systems and energy management integration Shift to Modular Plants: Faster deployment and scalability

Segment Analysis: Technology & Application Leadership

By Plant Type

Cryogenic Air Separation: 60.2% share (dominant due to high purity and scale)

60.2% share (dominant due to high purity and scale) PSA Systems: 18% share (cost-effective for mid-scale applications)

VPSA Systems: 12% share (flexible, smaller-scale applications)

Membrane Systems: 9.8% share (niche, low-purity use cases)

By Gas Output

Oxygen: 60.6% share (steel and healthcare demand)

Nitrogen: 26% share (industrial processing and packaging)

Argon: 11.4% share (welding and electronics)

Others: 2%

By End-Use Industry

Iron & Steel: 28% (dominant demand driver)

Chemicals: 22%

Healthcare: 14%

Oil & Gas: 12%

Food & Beverage: 10%

Electronics & Pulp/Paper: 7% each

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Regional Insights: Asia Leads, Global Markets Stabilize

East Asia

Fastest growth led by China's steel and chemical industries

Strong integration of large-scale cryogenic plants

South Asia Pacific

Rapid expansion in India driven by healthcare and industrial demand

North America

Stable growth supported by reshoring and hydrogen initiatives

Europe

Moderate growth driven by chemical industry modernization and decarbonization

Emerging markets are becoming key demand centers, while developed regions focus on efficiency upgrades and replacement cycles.

Supply Chain & Operational Challenges

High capital investment requirements for large-scale plants

for large-scale plants Energy-intensive operations affected by power cost volatility

affected by power cost volatility Complex project integration with existing industrial infrastructure

with existing industrial infrastructure Supply chain constraints for specialized cryogenic components

These challenges are pushing companies toward modular, flexible, and service-based models.

Competitive Landscape: Engineering Strength Meets Service Models

The market is moderately consolidated, with top players controlling 65–70% of revenue. Competitive differentiation is driven by:

Engineering expertise and project execution

Long-term BOO/BOT contract models

Advanced process efficiency and gas purity

Digital integration capabilities

Key Players

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Messer Group

Cryogenic Industries (Nikkiso Group)

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc. (UIG)

SIAD Macchine Impianti

Risks & Market Constraints

High upfront investment and long payback periods

Energy consumption and cost volatility

Regulatory compliance complexity

Equipment procurement delays and supplier concentration

Investment Opportunities & Future Outlook

The air separation plant market offers strong investment potential through:

Expansion of modular and scalable plant systems

Growth in digital monitoring and predictive maintenance services

Integration with hydrogen and decarbonization initiatives

Rising demand for high-purity specialty gases

Future Outlook (2035)

By 2035, air separation plants will evolve into fully integrated gas management ecosystems, combining production, monitoring, and optimization in a unified platform. Demand will increasingly shift toward energy-efficient, digitally enabled, and flexible systems, particularly in emerging industrial economies.

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Strategic Takeaway for Decision-Makers

The air separation plant market is transitioning from a capacity-driven infrastructure model to an efficiency- and service-driven ecosystem. Companies that combine engineering excellence, digital capabilities, and flexible business models will lead the next phase of growth.

As industries worldwide prioritize operational efficiency, sustainability, and supply reliability, air separation plants will remain a critical backbone of industrial gas infrastructure through 2035.

Related Reports:

Air Separation Unit Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-separation-unit-market

Cryogenic Air Separation Unit Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cryogenic-air-separation-unit-market

Non-Cryogenic Air Separation Unit Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-cryogenic-air-separation-unit-market

Chemical Air Separation Unit Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chemical-air-separation-unit-market

Nitrogen Gas Based Air Separation Unit Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nitrogen-gas-based-air-separation-unit-market

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SOURCE Future Market Insights