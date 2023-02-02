Global Air Separation Plants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Separation Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air Separation Plant Market

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2007 through 2018

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018

Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market

Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018

Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years 2010 through 2018

Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market

Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2024

Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth

Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant

Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa

& Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020

and by Select Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020 Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market

and China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Air Separation Plant: An Insight

Air Separation Plant by Process

Cryogenic

Non-Cryogenic

