Global Air Separation Plants Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Separation Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Air Separation Plants estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cryogenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cryogenic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Air Separation Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
