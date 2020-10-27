Global Air Suspension Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Suspension estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Air Suspension market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AccuAir Suspension

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Dunlop Systems & Components Limited

Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Mando Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

WABCO Holdings Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities for Air

Suspension Systems

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Suspension Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Air Suspension: Pros and Cons



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations in the Suspension Systems Market

Manufacturers Streamline Focus on Lightweight Materials to

Reduce the Weight of Suspension Systems

Integrated System to Gain Pace in Future

Manufacturers Center Efforts on the Development of Advanced

Suspension Systems

Air Suspension Systems Gain Penetration in Premium Passenger Cars

Demand for Luxury Cars Augments Growth Prospects

Growth in Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market to Boost Sales

Air Suspension Systems Add to the Comfort in Electric Vehicles

and Hybrid EVs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Air Suspension Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Air Suspension Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Air Suspension Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger Cars (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Passenger Cars (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Passenger Cars (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Air Spring (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Air Spring (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Air Spring (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Shock Absorber (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Shock Absorber (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Shock Absorber (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Air Compressor (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Air Compressor (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Air Compressor (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electronic Control Module (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Electronic Control Module (Component) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electronic Control Module (Component) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Air Reservoir (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Air Reservoir (Component) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Air Reservoir (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Height Sensors (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Height Sensors (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Height Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

(Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

(Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Suspension Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Air Suspension Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Air Suspension Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: United States Air Suspension Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Air Suspension Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Air Suspension Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Air Suspension Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air

Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Air Suspension Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Air Suspension Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Rise in Adoption of ECAS in Chinese Trucks

Table 61: Chinese Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Air Suspension Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Air Suspension Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Chinese Air Suspension Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Air Suspension Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Suspension Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Air Suspension Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Air Suspension Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Air Suspension Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Air Suspension Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 77: Air Suspension Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: European Air Suspension Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Air Suspension Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Air Suspension Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Air Suspension Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: French Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Air Suspension Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Air Suspension Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: German Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Air Suspension Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Air Suspension Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Air Suspension Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Italian Air Suspension Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Air Suspension Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Air Suspension: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Air Suspension: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air

Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Air Suspension Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Air Suspension Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Air Suspension Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Air Suspension Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Air Suspension Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Russian Air Suspension Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 140: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 146: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Air Suspension Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Air Suspension Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Australian Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Air Suspension Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Indian Buses Move Towards Air Suspension Technology

Table 166: Indian Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Air Suspension Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: Indian Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Air Suspension Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Air Suspension Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Air Suspension Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 180: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Suspension:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Suspension:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Air Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Air Suspension Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 194: Air Suspension Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Air Suspension Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Air Suspension Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Air Suspension Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Air Suspension Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Air Suspension Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: Latin American Air Suspension Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: Air Suspension Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 206: Air Suspension Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 209: Air Suspension Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: Argentinean Air Suspension Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 213: Air Suspension Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Air Suspension Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Air Suspension Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Mexican Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 230: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 239: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 242: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Air Suspension Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Air Suspension Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 251: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 254: Air Suspension Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Air Suspension Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air

Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 260: Air Suspension Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Air Suspension Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 263: Air Suspension Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Israeli Air Suspension Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 266: Air Suspension Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 267: Israeli Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Israeli Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 269: Israeli Air Suspension Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 270: Air Suspension Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Saudi



