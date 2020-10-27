Global Air Suspension Industry
Global Air Suspension Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 27, 2020, 07:30 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Suspension estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Air Suspension market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AccuAir Suspension
- Bwi Group
- Continental AG
- Dunlop Systems & Components Limited
- Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mando Corporation
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- WABCO Holdings Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities for Air
Suspension Systems
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Suspension Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Air Suspension: Pros and Cons
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations in the Suspension Systems Market
Manufacturers Streamline Focus on Lightweight Materials to
Reduce the Weight of Suspension Systems
Integrated System to Gain Pace in Future
Manufacturers Center Efforts on the Development of Advanced
Suspension Systems
Air Suspension Systems Gain Penetration in Premium Passenger Cars
Demand for Luxury Cars Augments Growth Prospects
Growth in Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market to Boost Sales
Air Suspension Systems Add to the Comfort in Electric Vehicles
and Hybrid EVs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Suspension Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Air Suspension Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Air Suspension Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Air Spring (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Air Spring (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Air Spring (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Shock Absorber (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Shock Absorber (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Shock Absorber (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Air Compressor (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Air Compressor (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Air Compressor (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Electronic Control Module (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Electronic Control Module (Component) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Electronic Control Module (Component) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Air Reservoir (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Air Reservoir (Component) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Air Reservoir (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Height Sensors (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Height Sensors (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Height Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 30: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension
(Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension
(Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension
(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Suspension Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Air Suspension Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Air Suspension Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Air Suspension Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Air Suspension Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Air Suspension Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Air Suspension Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Air Suspension Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air
Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Air Suspension Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Air Suspension Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Rise in Adoption of ECAS in Chinese Trucks
Table 61: Chinese Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Air Suspension Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Air Suspension Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Chinese Air Suspension Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Air Suspension Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Suspension Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Air Suspension Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Air Suspension Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Air Suspension Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Air Suspension Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 77: Air Suspension Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Air Suspension Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Air Suspension Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Air Suspension Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Air Suspension Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: French Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Air Suspension Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Air Suspension Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: German Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Air Suspension Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: German Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Air Suspension Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Air Suspension Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Italian Air Suspension Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Air Suspension Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Air Suspension: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Air Suspension: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air
Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Air Suspension Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Air Suspension Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Air Suspension Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Air Suspension Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Air Suspension Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Air Suspension Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Air Suspension Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Air Suspension Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Russian Air Suspension Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 140: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Rest of Europe Air Suspension Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Air Suspension Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Air Suspension Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Air Suspension Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Australian Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Air Suspension Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Indian Buses Move Towards Air Suspension Technology
Table 166: Indian Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Air Suspension Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Air Suspension Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Air Suspension Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Air Suspension Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Air Suspension Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 180: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Air Suspension Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Air Suspension Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Suspension:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Suspension:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Air Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Suspension Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Air Suspension Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 194: Air Suspension Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Air Suspension Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Air Suspension Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Air Suspension Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Air Suspension Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Air Suspension Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Air Suspension Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: Latin American Air Suspension Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: Air Suspension Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Air Suspension Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 209: Air Suspension Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Argentinean Air Suspension Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: Air Suspension Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Air Suspension Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Air Suspension Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Mexican Air Suspension Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 230: Air Suspension Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Air Suspension Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Air Suspension Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Air Suspension Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 242: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Air Suspension Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Air Suspension Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 251: Air Suspension Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Air Suspension Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 254: Air Suspension Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Market for Air Suspension: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Air Suspension Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Air Suspension Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Air
Suspension Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 260: Air Suspension Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Air Suspension Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 263: Air Suspension Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Israeli Air Suspension Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 266: Air Suspension Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Air Suspension Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Israeli Air Suspension Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 269: Israeli Air Suspension Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 270: Air Suspension Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Air Suspension Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 272: Air Suspension Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
