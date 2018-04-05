Global Air-to-Air Missile Market, Forecast to 2022

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370460



History reflects the importance of air supremacy resulting in extensive investments by developed and emerging nations on both defensive and offensive weaponry.Fighter aircraft sales are on the rise, which is followed by the need to arm them with the best instruments that will protect those investments.



The air-to-air missile (AAM), designed to launch from an aircraft and destroy another aircraft, is an essential weapon to fighter aircraft for aerial battle contests.Missile evasion is a critical tactic of modern air combat in both long and short range encounters.



Obtaining a first shot opportunity makes the difference between life and death, which is why missile precision is a precious feature sought by AAM consumers.Current market participants are implementing technology improvements that concentrate on longer ranges, faster turn rates, and quicker reaction maneuvers.



AAMs consist of five major components: a control section, exhaust, propulsion, seeker, and warhead.



Segmentation for this research is represented by the following five categories:

•Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM): This missile can also be classified as a beyond visual range system, but because numerous variants of the system exist that have various operational ranges, it is segmented on its own for this research.

•Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM)

•Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM)

•Missile d'Interception, de Combat et d'Autodéfense (MICA): This missile can also be used in both beyond visual and short range modes; therefore, it is segmented on its own for this research.

•Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (SRAAM) also includes Stinger missiles converted for use on combat helicopters.



This research service provides an overview of the global AAM market. It does not include originally designed AAMs converted to serve in a surface-to-air (SAM) role, but does include SAMs adapted for an air-to-air role.



The regions reviewed for this research are: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) combined, and North America. Although China and Russia are active in the AAM market, those countries are not explored within this research because their transactions are not publicized with any detail nor are they addressable to most North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries.



Research Scope

The market size, based on AAM contracts, is provided for the base year 2017, the last full year before this study was initiated. In addition, estimates for AAM spending through 2022 are calculated, and a current evaluation of the competitive landscape is presented.



Forecast and competitive landscape information includes:

• Factors driving demand for military AAM systems

• Factors restraining demand for AAM weapons systems

• Ongoing technology developments for future AAMs

• AAM spending trends by region

• Categories of AAM systems being procured and associated research and development by region

• Leading AAM suppliers globally



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the areas of growth in the global AAM market?

• Who are the leading competitors in the market, and how are they ranked?

• What factors are driving or restraining the global AAM market?

• Which regions lead the market in terms of future spending?

• What are some key trends, events, and transactions happening in the market around the world?



