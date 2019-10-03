Global Air-to-Air Refueling Markets Outlook to 2027 by Component, Type, Aircraft Type, System, Product, Geography, Company Profiling
The Global Air to Air Refueling market accounted for $514.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $892.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Growth of defense expenditure of many countries, emergence of multirole aircraft tankers and rise in the procurement of combat aircraft are the factors driving the market growth. High cost for installation may hinder the market growth.
Air to Air Refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft to another when both are in their flight modes. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is called the tanker whereas the aircraft which receives the fuel is called the receiver. These processes are highly essential especially for military aircraft, where the extra fuel received can lead to aircrafts to remain airborne for a longer time.
By System, the Probe & Drogue segment held is constantly enhancing as they are the real frameworks that are utilized to complete aerial refueling. These frameworks for the most part comprise of a refueling hose, a hose-end coupling, and a drogue. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the steady growth of military aviation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Air to Air Refueling market include
- Cobham PLC
- Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Draken International
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Eaton Corporation
- United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)
- GE Aviation
- Airbus
- Safran
- Rafaut Group
- BAE Systems
- Jeppesen
- Boeing Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pumps
5.3 Valves
5.4 Fuel Tank
5.5 Nozzles
5.6 Hoses
5.7 Pods
5.8 Boom
5.9 Probes
6 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Unmanned
6.3 Manned
6.3.1 Pilot-Controlled Aircraft
7 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rotary Wing
7.2.1 Transport Helicopters
7.2.2 Attack Helicopters
7.3 Fixed Wing
7.3.1 Military Transport
7.3.2 Tanker Aircraft
7.3.3 Fighter Aircraft
8 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Boom Refueling
8.3 Probe & Drogue
8.3.1 Buddy
8.3.2 Multi-Point
8.4 Autonomous
9 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Simple Grappling Refueling
9.3 Wing-to-Wing Refueling
10 Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
