Global Air Traffic Management Market Report 2022: Focus on Improving Air Safety Fueling Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Traffic Management Market by Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), End Use (Commercial, Military), Airspace, Investment Type, Offering, Service, Airport Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on Application, Communication segment is estimated to be the largest growing market



An automatic terminal information system (ATIS) is a mission-critical ATC system that helps air traffic controllers to transfer meteorological and operational information to pilots when an aircraft approaches an airport for landing. The ATIS also helps broadcast airport-related information, including weather conditions and active runways, to the pilot and flight crew.

The ATIS system is connected to a server, which communicates with outside systems and devices, such as meteorological data sources, telephone lines, radio transmitters, and client workstations, where the ATIS message is created. ATIS users, such as air traffic control officers, use client software interfaces to initiate, compose, review, and publish ATIS messages.

In November 2020, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) was chosen to supply ATIS systems to Saudi Air Navigation Service (SANS). The ACMS delivery involves new hardware and software for 13 systems, supplied with the latest ACAMS ATIS technology and functionality. The systems run on ACAMS i6 software and include an upgraded speech engine and database.





Rising use of amplifiers in surveillance systems to drive offering segment demand



Amplifiers are used in communication and navigation systems. The systems and modules offer competitive output powers from 5-5,000 watts, spanning frequencies from 0.0-6,000 MHz. Teseo SpA (Italy) delivers military and air traffic control amplifiers, which are recognized worldwide as the leading amplifiers for RF systems. Empower RF (US) is a major supplier of amplifiers in L-band for long-range air traffic control and surveillance (IFF) as well as S-band for moderate-range surveillance and long-range weather.





The air traffic management market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%.



In February 2022, Taiwan Air Navigation and Weather Service (ANWS) selected Thales Group (France) to replace 3 airport surveillance systems in Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan (Taiwan) with the STAR NG primary surveillance radars, combined with the RSM NG secondary radars. The upgrade would expand the air traffic control capacity of ANWS by offering a wider range of

capabilities and functions and bolster confidence in the safety and reliability of air travel.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Launch of Sesar 3 Joint Undertaking to Modernize European Air Traffic Management

Global Focus on Improving Air Safety

Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Norms Associated with Aircraft Operation

High Costs of Air Traffic Management Equipment

Opportunities

Advancements in Unmanned Traffic Management

Growing Role of Digitalization in Aviation

Challenges

Risk of Cyber Threat due to Ads-B in Air Traffic Management

Limited Availability of Skilled Personnel

Upgrading Existing Aircraft with Advanced Air Traffic Management Systems

Premium Insights

Modernization of Existing Airports and Construction of New Airports to Drive Market

Communication Segment to Lead Air Traffic Management Market During Forecast Period

Modernization & Upgradation to Command Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Class C Commercial Airports to Grow Fastest During Forecast Period

India and Australia Projected to Witness Highest CAGR (2022-2027)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Air Traffic Management, by Airspace



8 Air Traffic Management Market, by Application



9 Air Traffic Management, by Offering



10 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airport Size



11 Air Traffic Management Market, by Investment Type



12 Air Traffic Management, by End Use



13 Air Traffic Management Market, by Service



14 Regional Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Acams Airport Tower Solutions

Adacel Technologies, Ltd.

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

Altys Technologies

Amadeus It Group, S.A.

Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Limited

Bae Systems plc

Cyrrus Limited

Frequentis Ag

Honeywell International, Inc.

Ids Airnav

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nav Canada

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab Ab

Saipher Atc

Sita Group

Skysoft-Atm

Thales Group

