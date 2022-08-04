Global Air Traffic Management Market Report 2022: Focus on Improving Air Safety Fueling Sector Growth

Aug 04, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Traffic Management Market by Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), End Use (Commercial, Military), Airspace, Investment Type, Offering, Service, Airport Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on Application, Communication segment is estimated to be the largest growing market
An automatic terminal information system (ATIS) is a mission-critical ATC system that helps air traffic controllers to transfer meteorological and operational information to pilots when an aircraft approaches an airport for landing. The ATIS also helps broadcast airport-related information, including weather conditions and active runways, to the pilot and flight crew.
The ATIS system is connected to a server, which communicates with outside systems and devices, such as meteorological data sources, telephone lines, radio transmitters, and client workstations, where the ATIS message is created. ATIS users, such as air traffic control officers, use client software interfaces to initiate, compose, review, and publish ATIS messages.
In November 2020, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway) was chosen to supply ATIS systems to Saudi Air Navigation Service (SANS). The ACMS delivery involves new hardware and software for 13 systems, supplied with the latest ACAMS ATIS technology and functionality. The systems run on ACAMS i6 software and include an upgraded speech engine and database.
Rising use of amplifiers in surveillance systems to drive offering segment demand
Amplifiers are used in communication and navigation systems. The systems and modules offer competitive output powers from 5-5,000 watts, spanning frequencies from 0.0-6,000 MHz. Teseo SpA (Italy) delivers military and air traffic control amplifiers, which are recognized worldwide as the leading amplifiers for RF systems. Empower RF (US) is a major supplier of amplifiers in L-band for long-range air traffic control and surveillance (IFF) as well as S-band for moderate-range surveillance and long-range weather.
The air traffic management market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
In February 2022, Taiwan Air Navigation and Weather Service (ANWS) selected Thales Group (France) to replace 3 airport surveillance systems in Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan (Taiwan) with the STAR NG primary surveillance radars, combined with the RSM NG secondary radars. The upgrade would expand the air traffic control capacity of ANWS by offering a wider range of
capabilities and functions and bolster confidence in the safety and reliability of air travel.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Launch of Sesar 3 Joint Undertaking to Modernize European Air Traffic Management
- Global Focus on Improving Air Safety
- Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Norms Associated with Aircraft Operation
- High Costs of Air Traffic Management Equipment
Opportunities
- Advancements in Unmanned Traffic Management
- Growing Role of Digitalization in Aviation
Challenges
- Risk of Cyber Threat due to Ads-B in Air Traffic Management
- Limited Availability of Skilled Personnel
- Upgrading Existing Aircraft with Advanced Air Traffic Management Systems
Premium Insights
- Modernization of Existing Airports and Construction of New Airports to Drive Market
- Communication Segment to Lead Air Traffic Management Market During Forecast Period
- Modernization & Upgradation to Command Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
- Class C Commercial Airports to Grow Fastest During Forecast Period
- India and Australia Projected to Witness Highest CAGR (2022-2027)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Air Traffic Management, by Airspace
8 Air Traffic Management Market, by Application
9 Air Traffic Management, by Offering
10 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airport Size
11 Air Traffic Management Market, by Investment Type
12 Air Traffic Management, by End Use
13 Air Traffic Management Market, by Service
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acams Airport Tower Solutions
- Adacel Technologies, Ltd.
- Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation
- Altys Technologies
- Amadeus It Group, S.A.
- Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Limited
- Bae Systems plc
- Cyrrus Limited
- Frequentis Ag
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Ids Airnav
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Intelcan Technosystems Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nav Canada
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Saab Ab
- Saipher Atc
- Sita Group
- Skysoft-Atm
- Thales Group
