Global Air Traffic Management Market Report 2023: Market to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion by 2032 - Opportunities in Connected Aircrafts, Remote Towers, & Unmanned Traffic Management

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Traffic Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the industry generated substantial revenue of $3,740.9 million, and it is projected to witness a steady growth rate at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032, reaching an estimated value of $5,409.9 million by 2032.

The global air traffic management industry is a vital component of the aviation sector, responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient, and orderly flow of air traffic. Air traffic control, airspace management, communication systems, navigation aids, and surveillance systems are the segments covered.

One of the key drivers for growth in the air traffic management industry is the increasing global demand for air travel. As passenger volumes continue to rise, particularly in emerging economies, there is a need for advanced systems and technologies to manage the increasing complexity of air traffic. Upgrade of existing air traffic management infrastructure in Europe and North America will also spur market growth.

The demand for advanced air traffic management solutions will surge in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, as rapid economic development has led to the construction of new airports, particularly in China and India.

Sustainability and environmental considerations are gaining traction in the air traffic management industry as it moves toward sustainable technologies and operational strategies, such as implementing more fuel-efficient aircraft routing and developing eco-friendly navigation systems.

The industry also faces challenges related to cybersecurity. As air traffic management systems become more digitally connected, the risk of cyber threats increases. Therefore, stakeholders in the industry are actively exploring innovative solutions to enhance cybersecurity measures, such as the use of advanced encryption protocols, real-time threat monitoring, and the adoption of artificial intelligence for anomaly detection.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Air Traffic Management Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Aircraft
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Towers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Traffic Management

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Application
  • Segmentation by Region
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Technological Advancements that Improve ATM & Enhance Safety
  • Technological Advancements that Improve ATM & Increase Efficiency
  • Technological Advancements that Improve ATM & Ensure Capacity Expansion
  • Technological Advancements that Improve ATM & Facilitate Collaborative Decision-Making
  • Technological Advancements that Improve ATM & Future-Proof Systems

