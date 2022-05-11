Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft USM market is likely to grow at a promising CAGR of 4.1% in the long run to reach US$ 9.5 Billion in 2027.



Aging aircraft fleet, early aircraft retirements led by the pandemic, and increasing focus of major airlines to influx used serviceable materials in their maintenance plans to drive down operational costs are the factors, leading to surplus supply of used serviceable material (USM) to the airlines in the aviation MRO market. The low cost of USM is the biggest factor behind the exponential growth in the market. A USM part can bring down the cost by 60% to 80% of an OEM new part. On average a commercial aircraft retires after 25 to 30 years of its service life.



The sudden outburst of the pandemic has led to the massive decline in the aviation industry across regions with thousands of planes were grounded due to reduced air travel demand. The graver impact of the pandemic was registered across the supply chain including the level of components. Air Transport USM, a sizeable market, could not escape from such trends and witnessed a colossal decline (-41%+ in 2020) amid the pandemic, quite aligned with the decline in aircraft production.

During the pandemic, trading of USM parts has been stalled with the cancellation of several transactions related to the purchase of spare parts. However, with the resumption of air travel, as well as the focus of airlines on reducing operational costs, the market is rebounding in the year 2021 with the ramp-up in confidence. Despite suffering a huge decline in 2020, the aircraft USM market is set to grow enormously with a rate of 68+% through 2022, driven by a large number of aircraft being retired early due to the pandemic. In the year 2020, more than 2,500 aircraft were retired compared to an average retirement of 1,100 aircraft in recent years.

Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the aircraft type, the aircraft USM market is segmented as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, turboprop, and regional aircraft. After being impacted by the pandemic, the wide-body aircraft is expected to rebound at the fastest pace in the market during the forecast period, owing to the gradual opening up of long-haul travel coupled with increasing preference for more efficient wide-body aircraft programs, such as A350 and B787, by replacing older A330ceos and B777s with them. In addition, airlines will be laser-focused on decreasing material costs as air travel resumes. With USM becoming a more acceptable lower-cost alternative to new OEM components, substantial demand for USM is projected in the sector, especially in the near future.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented as engine, components, and airframe. Engine is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing demand from engine MROs for wide-body engine parts.



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft USMs during the forecast period, owing to its largest fleet size. Emerging economies in Asia have seen the fastest fleet expansion for several years, which will eventually make the region a market leader. North America is also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by the macroeconomic recovery that will affect both, leisure and business travel markets.



Key Players

The increase in future developments and recovery in the supply chain has led the industry to drive forward, resulting in improved R&D and other investments, thereby, increasing overall operational performance. The used serviceable material market is fragmented with multiple players providing singular solutions. The following are the key players in the aircraft USM market.

GA Telesis, LLC

AAR Corp.

The Boeing Company (formerly Aviall Services, Inc.)

Liebherr Aerospace

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney (Division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

A J Walter Aviation Limited

Lufthansa Technik AG

Delta Material Services, LLC

AerSale, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Air Transport USM Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Air Transport USM Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Air Transport USM Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Air Transport USM Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios



4. Air Transport USM Market Assessment (2016-2027)



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.3. Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. AAR Corp.

7.2. AerSale, Inc.

7.3. A J Walter Aviation Limited

7.4. Delta Material Services, LLC

7.5. GA Telesis, LLC

7.6. GE Aviation

7.7. Lufthansa Technik AG

7.8. Liebherr Aerospace

7.9. Pratt & Whitney (Division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

7.10. The Boeing Company (formerly Aviall Services, Inc.)



8. Appendix

