Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving Growth

The global market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Solution (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Systems, Solutions, and Service

Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Platform Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Sea, Air, Space, and Land

Analysis by Application

Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned, and Manned

Regional Analysis

Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

of World Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027) Global Market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Why Improving the ISR Systems is Necessary for the US?

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Latest Trends in the Global ISR Market

Reshaping the Future of Airborne ISR

Airborne ISR Benefiting from Rapid Automation and Multi-mission Features

Manned vs Unmanned ISR

Unmanned ISR is the Future in Military Setup

Unmanned ISR: A Force Multiplier Rising Prominently

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving Growth in UAVs Market

Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Assorted Military Applications Fuels Growth

Rising Demand for Military Unmanned Vehicles

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse Applications

World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems

Integration of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety

Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems Market

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Manned ISR Market Growth

Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military Applications

US Military Aircraft: % of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit (As of 2019)

US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025

Driving Communications Technology to Suit Modern Requirements in Times of Globalization

The US Air Force Intends to Take Decisive Advantage with ISR

Testing High-Altitude Airborne ISR

