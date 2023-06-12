Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving Growth

12 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
- Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Solution (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Systems, Solutions, and Service
- Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Platform Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Sea, Air, Space, and Land
- Analysis by Application
- Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned, and Manned
- Regional Analysis
- Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Why Improving the ISR Systems is Necessary for the US?
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Latest Trends in the Global ISR Market
- Reshaping the Future of Airborne ISR
- Airborne ISR Benefiting from Rapid Automation and Multi-mission Features
- Manned vs Unmanned ISR
- Unmanned ISR is the Future in Military Setup
- Unmanned ISR: A Force Multiplier Rising Prominently
- Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving Growth in UAVs Market
- Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Assorted Military Applications Fuels Growth
- Rising Demand for Military Unmanned Vehicles
- COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020
- Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)
- Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments
- Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
- High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse Applications
- World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems
- Integration of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety
- Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2020
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems Market
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
- Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
- Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
- Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Manned ISR Market Growth
- Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military Applications
- US Military Aircraft: % of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit (As of 2019)
- US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025
- Driving Communications Technology to Suit Modern Requirements in Times of Globalization
- The US Air Force Intends to Take Decisive Advantage with ISR
- Testing High-Altitude Airborne ISR
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
