Global Airborne LiDAR Market Technologies, Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024

Global airborne LiDAR market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 17.30% during the forecast period 2017-2024

Rising adoption of airborne LiDAR systems in construction and engineering applications is one of the major factor that contributes towards the growth of global airborne LiDAR market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness of airborne LiDAR among end users is one of the major factor restraining the growth of global airborne LiDAR market during the forecast period.

Geographically, global airborne LiDAR market is segmented into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing number of LiDAR services providers across countries of North America such as United States and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global airborne LiDAR market during the forecast period owing to investments in drone research, increasing demand for automation and adoption of LiDAR systems in government sector activities, etc.

Growth in the global airborne LiDAR market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.), Velodyne Lidar (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Integrated Geospatial Innovations (Germany), etc. In order to gain competitive advantage, the major players of global airborne LiDAR market are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, strategic partnership, collaboration, joint ventures, investment, strategic expansion, funding etc. during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Airborne LiDAR Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Adoption Of Airborne LiDAR In Applications Such As Construction And Engineering

3.1.2. Wide Range Of Applications Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3.1.3. Development Of Innovative Products

3.1.4. Increasing Demand For 3D Imaging

3.1.5. Increasing Demand For Automation Of Measuring Instrument Process

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack Of Awareness Of Airborne LiDAR Among End Users

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Demand From Geographic Information System

3.3.2. Increasing Demand For Mapping In Military And Defense

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Technological Constraints In Airborne LiDAR

3.4.2. Handling Amplitude Dynamic Range On Water Surface



4. Global Airborne LiDAR Market By Solution

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global System Market

4.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.1.5. Market Sub-Segments

4.5.1.5.1. Hardware

4.5.1.5.1.1. Lasers

4.5.1.5.1.2. Scanners

4.5.1.5.1.3. Interface Devices

4.5.1.5.1.4. Ranging Devices

4.5.1.5.1.5. Inertial Measurement Systems

4.5.1.5.1.6. GPS/Position Systems

4.5.1.5.2. Software

4.5.2. Global Services Market

4.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.2.5. Market Sub-Segments

4.5.2.5.1. Oil & Gas

4.5.2.5.2. Mining

4.5.2.5.3. Defense & Aerospace

4.5.2.5.4. Infrastructure

4.5.2.5.5. Forestry & Agriculture

4.5.2.5.6. Transportation & Logistics



5. Global Airborne LiDAR Market By Type

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Bathymetric LiDAR Market

5.5.2. Global Topographic LiDAR Market



6. Global Airborne LiDAR Market By Platform

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Fixed Wing Aircraft Market

6.5.2. Global Rotary Wing Aircraft Market

6.5.3. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies

7.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

7.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

7.1.3. List Of Product Launches

7.1.4. List Of Partnerships



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Global Airborne LiDAR Market By Region 2015-2024



9. Company Profiles



3D Laser Mapping (U.K.)

Airborne Imaging ( Canada )

) Dibotics ( France )

) Flir Systems (U.S.)

Fugro ( The Netherlands )

) Integrated Geospatial Innovations ( Germany )

) LiDAR Services International Inc. ( Canada )

) Leica Geosystems ( Switzerland )

) Merrick & Company (U.S.)

Mckim & Creed (U.S.)

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems ( Austria )

) Teledyne Technologies (U.S.)

Topographic Imaging Inc. (U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Velodyne LiDAR (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zp9b5/global_airborne?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airborne-lidar-market-technologies-market-share-and-industry-forecast-to-2024-300660886.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

