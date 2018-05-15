Global Airborne LiDAR System Market: Focus on Hardware, Software and Services; Platforms, and End-Users- Analysis and Forecast: 2017 to 2021

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airborne LiDAR System Market Anticipated to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 16.1%, Reports BIS Research



The airborne LiDAR system market has witnessed a high growth rate owing to significant demand for airborne imaging systems across the globe, owing to the technical superiority of LiDARs as compared to conventional sensors, such as radar and camera, and rise in the demand for miniaturized Micro-Elector Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors.The recent innovations in LiDAR equipment and services enable the airborne LiDAR technology to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry.



The companies are developing relatively low-cost, compact, and lightweight airborne LiDAR systems, which facilitate the enhanced remote sensing services as compared to the traditional technologies.This, in effect, is expected to increase competition soon as well as facilitate the utilization of airborne LiDAR system for varied applications, including forestry management and planning, flood modelling, pollution modelling, mapping and cartography, urban planning, coastline management, anTd transport planning, among others.



Utilization of LiDARs for capturing rail data, emerging applications of LiDAR sensor, and innovations in LiDAR technology are the major factors which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the next five years.The market is filled with advancements in airborne LiDAR system for ground navigation and traffic management.



The airborne mapping industry is currently witnessing rapid growth in the deployment of airborne LiDAR systems for earth science and forestry applications. Upcoming airborne mapping technologies, combined with LiDARs, are displacing traditional methods of controlling and monitoring in ground mapping services. The major focus of the airborne mapping industry is to make the systems and services more affordable and consequently more accessible to a broad range of end users. In terms of revenue, the airborne LiDAR system market generated $732.4 million in the year 2016, including systems and services.



Following points provide a concrete description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

What was the size, in terms of revenue and volume, of the airborne LiDAR system market in 2016, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021?

What is the market size of systems and services market, wherein systems included hardware and software?

What was the market value of different platforms deploying airborne LiDAR systems in 2016? What are the technological advancements and opportunities for the stakeholders across different platforms?

What is the market size of airborne LiDAR system based on different end users, including aerospace & defense, earth science & research, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, mining industry, and ground transportation & logistics?

What is the market size of airborne LiDAR system based on different geographical regions and respective leading nations? Furthermore, what is the market size of systems and services market in these regions?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the airborne LiDAR system market, across different regions and respective countries?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand of airborne LiDAR system during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global airborne LiDAR system market?

What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the airborne LiDAR system market by analyzing through competitive benchmarking model?

Who are the key players operating in the market, along with their business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, SWOT analysis and future programs?



Executive Summary

Once a niche market, the airborne LiDAR technology has now become a novel solution for geospatial data acquisition.The basis of this development is the ability of airborne LiDAR system to measure directly the 3D structures using active sensors.



Studies have shown that airborne LiDAR system can provide high-resolution geospatial data for multi-resource management.The data acquired through airborne LiDAR system is reliable and accurate, thus, can be utilized for the development of national guidelines and standards in different domains.



In combination with simultaneously acquiring aerial imagery and data points, airborne LiDAR system is an extremely prevailing system which supports wide range of applications.However, there are several market factors that will define the dynamics of the airborne LiDAR system industry in the next five years.



Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, YellowScan SAS, Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Phoenix LiDAR Systems LLC, and LeddarTech Inc. are some of the major players of the global airborne LiDAR system market.



High demand for airborne imaging systems worldwide, superiority of LiDARs as compared to conventional sensors, and rise in the demand for miniaturized Micro-Elector Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors are driving the growth of the market.Moreover, high price of LiDARs and complex design and development of LiDARs act as the major challenges to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, utilization of LiDARs for rail data capture, emerging applications of LiDAR sensor, and innovations in LiDAR technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.Each of these factors has a definite impact on the growth of the market.



The airborne LiDAR system market reported a revenue of $732.4 million in 2016, and the UAV platform is expected to generate the highest revenue by 2021.



The preceding figure shows the market analysis by different platforms.UAV platform had the highest market penetration rate in the overall airborne LiDAR system market in 2016, followed by aircraft and satellite, mainly due to the maximum number of airborne LiDAR systems being deployed in drones for commercial end-user, along with the increased number of emerging start-ups in the UAV market.



Companies operating in the market are specifically designing airborne LiDAR systems for small drones, which are light weight and cost-efficient. There is an increase in the number of manufacturers in the market, mainly due to reliable, precise, and outstanding outputs of airborne LiDAR system equipped UAV aerial mapping systems.



The demand for airborne LiDAR system across different geographies soon is expected to be promising, with North America having the highest market share during the period 2016-2021, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period, with the maximum number of airborne LiDAR systems deployed in drones for commercial end-user in the region.



Furthermore, the emerging start-ups in the region are also keen on developing airborne LiDAR system for the emerging applications for varied end users, thus, boosting the utilization of airborne LiDAR system for commercial usage. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market, mainly driven by heavy investment by the leading players in the market, including RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, SABRE Advanced 3D Surveying Systems Ltd., and Leica Geosystems AG in developing enhanced and cost-effective airborne LiDAR systems for UAVs.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• RoW



