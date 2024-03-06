Global Airborne Telemetry Market Competitive Analysis: Advent of Cloud Computing and Its Applications in the Airborne Telemetry to Bring Significant Opportunities for Telemetry System Developers

06 Mar, 2024, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne Telemetry Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Airborne Telemetry Market estimated at USD 8.43 Bn in 2023 is expected to reach USD 11.9 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.13%.
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Use of Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies
- Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles
- Rising Numbers of Aircraft Deliveries
Restraints
- Budget Cut Down in the Defense
- Complexities Associated in Design and Implementation of System
Opportunities
- Advanced R&D Spending on Technological Advancements
- Expanding Defense Expenditure and Military Modernization by Developing Economies
Challenges
- Ensuring Seamless Connectivity in a Limited Bandwidth
- Unavailability of Raw Materials under Some Circumstances
Market Segmentations
- The Global Airborne Telemetry Market is segmented based on Technology, Platform, Component, Sensor, Application, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Wired Telemetry, and Wireless Telemetry.
- By Platform, the market is classified into Fixed Wing, Parachute, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
- By Component, the market is classified into Antenna, Receiver, and Transmitter.
- By Global Positioning System, Load Cell, Torque, and Weather Prediction, the market is classified into Global Positioning System, Load Cell, Torque, and Weather Prediction.
- By Application, the market is classified into Air Vehicle Test, Distributed Data Acquisition System, Flight Test Instrumentation, and Unmanned Avionics.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AIRtec, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Dassault Aviation, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Airborne Telemetry Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The publisher analyses the Global Airborne Telemetry Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Scope
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Airborne Telemetry Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Use of Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles
4.1.3 Rising Numbers of Aircraft Deliveries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Budget Cut Down in the Defense
4.2.2 Complexities Associated in Design and Implementation of System
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advanced R&D Spending on Technological Advancements
4.3.2 Expanding Defense Expenditure and Military Modernization by Developing Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Ensuring Seamless Connectivity in a Limited Bandwidth
4.4.2 Unavailability of Raw Materials under Some Circumstances
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wired Telemetry
6.2.1 Electrical Cable
6.2.2 Fiber Optic Cable
6.3 Wireless Telemetry
6.3.1 Microwave Telemetry
6.3.2 Short Range Radio Telemetry
7 Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed Wing
7.3 Parachute
7.4 Rotary Wing
7.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
8 Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antenna
8.3 Receiver
8.3.1 Demodulator
8.3.2 Display System
8.3.3 Recording Device
8.4 Transmitter
8.4.1 Encoder
8.4.2 Modulator
9 Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Sensor
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Positioning System
9.3 Load Cell
9.4 Torque
9.5 Weather Prediction
10 Global Airborne Telemetry Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Air Vehicle Test
10.3 Distributed Data Acquisition System
10.4 Flight Test Instrumentation
10.5 Unmanned Avionics
11 Americas' Airborne Telemetry Market
12 Europe's Airborne Telemetry Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Airborne Telemetry Market
14 APAC's Airborne Telemetry Market
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
16 Company Profiles
- AIRtec, Inc.
- BAE Systems PLC
- Cobham PLC
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Orbit Technologies Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- AERO TELEMETRY
- Trident Infosol
