Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026

Antennas are a critical and indispensable component of an aircraft due to their ability to support communication and other systems. There are different types of antennas mounted on an aircraft, general on its belly, which are intended for different purposes. Often termed as aerials by pilots, aircraft antennas assist users in communicating with other people. Mission-specific and large airframes are equipped with multiple radio systems that demand dedicated antennas. As airlines brace to move to high-speed connectivity, antennas are expected to play a major role in enabling the adoption. The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability. The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$461.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated $171.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026

The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. As the epicenter of the outbreak shifts towards Europe, several European countries are seeking to deploy drones in ways hitherto unimagined in pandemic management and anti-epidemic efforts. In the coming years, drones will be adapted for disease detection and crowd management, something that has never been done before. The scenario although grim for the world economy and public health, is nevertheless emerging into a catalyst for the development and deployment of drones. As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation. More



