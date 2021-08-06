FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 4524 Companies: 76 - Players covered include Astronics Corp.; BAE Systems plc; Bucher Group; Cobham plc; Collins Aerospace; Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG; FACC AG; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.; Gogo LLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; JAMCO Corp.; Panasonic Avionics Corp.; RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG; Safran S.A.; Thales S.A. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin, Panels); Material (Composites, Alloys, Other Materials); End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket, MRO) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2024

An aircraft cabin is the portion of an aircraft in which passengers and flight attendants are lounged during their stay in the aircraft. In commercial aircraft, the cabin may be divided into several parts such as dedicated areas for passengers by class, specified areas for flight attendants, and the storage and galley for in-flight service, each of which require specialized cabin interior solutions to serve the intended purposes. Aircraft cabin interiors include products such as Seating, In-flight Entertainment (IFE), Lighting Solutions, Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin, and Panels, among others. Aircraft cabin interiors are made in Retrofit and Linefit designs in various configurations and designs for commercial aircrafts, helicopters, light aircrafts, and business jets. Various types of materials are utilized in making aircraft cabin interior solutions, primary types being Aluminum alloys, steel alloys, and composites. Recent years saw rise of composites as preferred materials for making cabin interiors, because of their low-weight, durability, low-maintenance, and relative eco-friendly characteristics.

Travel class categorization is done on the basis of travel fare and amenities provided such as first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class. Seats are usually arranged in rows and alleys, and seating space is typically more for higher travel class segments. Some airline operators divide cabins of the different travel classes by curtains, often referred to as 'class dividers'. Aircraft cabins are usually equipped with in-flight entertainment systems. While long- and ultra-long haul flights mostly contain personal screens with facility to enable passengers view programs of their choice, short- and medium-haul flights tend to have shared screens or no screens in their cabins. Generally in commercial flights, passengers of lower travel class are not allowed to visit higher travel class cabins.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors is projected to reach US$34.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors, accounting for an estimated 38.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$13.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Going forward, in the post pandemic period, market for aircraft cabin interior solutions is likely to maintain upward momentum. Progressive trend in the civil aviation sector and growing share of wide-body aircraft in total deliveries, on the back of fast growing air passenger and air freight volumes, is likely to widen the opportunities for aircraft cabin interior solutions. The market is also likely to gain from the healthy trajectory in the defense sector, with growing orders for sophisticated military aircraft and helicopters across geographies amid escalating geo-political tensions and intensified arms race in some parts of the world. At the same time, advancements in material technologies, roll out of high-corrosion-resistant and ultra-lightweight components, and growing importance of composite interiors are expected to accelerate market demand. Sustained emphasis on innovations with multiple objectives to minimize the aircraft weight, improve sidewall panels and floor panels, provide additional luggage space, and integrate non-electrical floor lightening, would aid market expansion in the coming years. Aircraft cabin interior vendors such as Honeywell International and United Technologies have made substantial improvements to their cabin interior solutions during recent years, and given the current regulatory emphasis on improving air travel and its impact on environment, cabin interiors in novel designs are likely to surface on a regular basis. More

