Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interior estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ife segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Aircraft Cabin Interior market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Astronics Corp.

BAE Systems plc

Bucher Group

Cobham plc

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

FACC AG

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

JAMCO Corp.

Panasonic Avionics Corp.

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Safran S.A.

Thales S.A.

