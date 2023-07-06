Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

06 Jul, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aircraft Cabin Interior estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ife segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Aircraft Cabin Interior market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior
- Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
- World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
- In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains
- Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market
- Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well
- Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers
- Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut
- Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
- Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025
- Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well
- Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand
- Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019
- Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects
- LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region
- Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028
- Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin Interiors
- Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type
- Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight & Durable Alternative
- 3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
- Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please Flyers and Make Profit
- Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes
- Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities
- In-Flight Connectivity
- LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments
- Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact Passengers' In Flight Experience
- Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design, Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors
- Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and Passenger Experience
- Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market
- Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast Amount of Stress
- Stringent Testing Guidelines
- Stress and Bird Strike Testing
- Passenger Cabin Windows
- Aircraft Windshield Fasteners
- Backup Systems for Emergency
- Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process
- Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception
- Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors
- Real, Authentic Materials
- Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts
- Cabin Systems
- In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity
- Cabin Concepts
- Material & Components
- Passenger Comfort Hardware
- Select Product Innovations and Launches
- Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
