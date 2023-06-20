Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Report 2023: Rapidly Advancing Technology Fuels the Sector

20 Jun, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2023-2030.
This report on global aircraft cabin lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global aircraft cabin lighting market by segmenting the market based on type, fit, aircraft type, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Astronics Corporation
- Cobham Aerospace Communication
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- Heads Up Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc
- Luminator Aerospace
- Oxley Group
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rockwell Collins
- Safran
- STG Aerospace Limited
- United Technologies
- Zodiac Aerospace
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Urbanization
- Rapidly Advancing Technology
Challenges
- High Cost
- Economic Downturns
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Wash Lighting
- Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs
- Lavatory Lights
- Reading and Dome Lights
- Specialty Lighting
by Fit
- Retro Fit
- Line-Fit
by Aircraft Type
- Commercial
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Very Large Aircraft
- Military
- Others
by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
