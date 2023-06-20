Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Report 2023: Rapidly Advancing Technology Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2023-2030.

This report on global aircraft cabin lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aircraft cabin lighting market by segmenting the market based on type, fit, aircraft type, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Astronics Corporation

Cobham Aerospace Communication

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Heads Up Technologies

Honeywell International Inc

Luminator Aerospace

Oxley Group

Raytheon Technologies

Rockwell Collins

Safran

STG Aerospace Limited

United Technologies

Zodiac Aerospace

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Urbanization

Rapidly Advancing Technology

Challenges

High Cost

Economic Downturns

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Wash Lighting

Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs

Lavatory Lights

Reading and Dome Lights

Specialty Lighting

by Fit

Retro Fit

Line-Fit

by Aircraft Type

Commercial

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Military

Others

by End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt3qdy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets