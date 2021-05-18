Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market to grow by USD 253.53 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The aircraft cabin lighting market is poised to grow by USD 253.53 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the aircraft cabin lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting, the growing demand for luxury air travel, and the focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities.
The aircraft cabin lighting market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the emergence of a mood-lighting system as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft cabin lighting market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aircraft cabin lighting market covers the following areas:
Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Sizing
Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Forecast
Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Astronics Corp.
- Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cobham Plc
- GGI Solutions
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- SCHOTT AG
- STG Aerospace Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- WCFL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reading lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lavatory lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
