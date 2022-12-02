Global Aircraft Communication System Markets, 2022-2027: Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Communication System Market by Connectivity (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF and Data Link), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs and eVTOL/eSTOL), Component and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027

Need to replace and modernize aircraft communication systems, increase demand for next generation IP systems and increased ongoing advancements in aircraft communication technologies across the globe are driving the aircraft communication system market growth.

Ongoing technological advancements

The rising passenger, as well as freight traffic and increasing aircraft movement have propelled technological advancements for the development of flight systems that help improve aircraft safety and security. As a result, communication technologies have improved, and subsequently, the demand for aircraft communication systems has increased. Several technological advancements are taking place in the field of aircraft communication systems.

These include the multilink strategy, which will be the foundation of future data link architecture for future communication. The Future Communications Infrastructure (FCI) will integrate legacy technology like the aircraft communications addressing and reporting system (ACARS) and VDL2. AeroMACS, LDACS (L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System), and satellite-based systems are all part of the FCI.

To deal with future data link needs and services, the industry and research communities have been working on future communication radio systems. SESAR and NextGen are the two most important programs in this field of study at the moment.

Internet Protocol (IP) version 6, the most advanced IP protocol, is also projected to be a trending technology in the aerospace sector. Earlier, IP networks were used to transfer data for air traffic management. Currently, IP technology has expanded its applicability in the field of voice communication.

It uses a common network to transmit voice and data messages as compared to legacy communication systems. Thus, the use of a single network has led to a reduction in the cost associated with the operation of multiple onboard communication networks.

The retrofit segment is projected to have 20.8% in 2022. The replacement of legacy systems to reduce communication traffic and expenses is driving this market segment. The transceivers segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2022.

Europe is estimated to account for the second largest market share in 2022

Europe is projected to have second largest market share in 2022. The countries considered under this region are UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe which includes Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Growing public -private partnerships in aviation services, increasing technological advancements in UAV communications and increased spending on defense to enhance aircraft capabilities are driving this market

Competitive landscape

Some of the Major players operating in the aircraft communication system market include Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey) and Garmin Ltd. (US).

Executive Summary

Transponders Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Share of Market in 2022

Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market in 2022

Fixed-Wing Segment Projected to Lead Market in 2022

Satcom Segment to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period

Market in Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market

Communication Management Units Projected to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027

Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market from 2022 to 2027

Satcom Segment to Hold Major Share from 2022 to 2027

Aircraft Communication System Market in Japan Projected to Have Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ongoing Technological Advancements

Rise in Adoption of Software-Defined Radio for Satellite Communication

Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Aircraft Communication Systems

Rising Demand for New Aircraft Deliveries

Restraints

Issues due to Limited Availability of Radio Spectrum

Opportunities

Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (Cots) Technology

Increased Demand for Next-Generation Ip Systems

Challenges

Longer Clearance Period and High Capital Requirement

Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management System During Peak Hours

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Communication System Market

Aircraft Communication System Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Technology Analysis

Hf/Uhf/Vhf Radio System

4D Trajectory for Air Traffic Management

Software-Defined Radio

Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication

Case Study Analysis

Use Case: Use of 5G for Effective Air-To-Ground Connectivity

Use Case: E Traffic Management (Etm) Operations on Hale Uav

Industry Trends

Emerging Trends

L-Band Digital Aeronautical Communication System (L-Dacs)

Laser Communication

5G Communication

Wireless Communication Technologies

Ai/Ml Techniques for Uav Communication

Internet Protocol (Ip) Version 6

Supply Chain Analysis

Major Companies

Small and Medium Enterprises

Mro Suppliers

End-users/Customers

Company Profiles

Key Players

L3Harris Technologies

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Intelligence and Space

Rohde & Schwarz

Bae Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Garmin Ltd.

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd

Other Players

Universal Avionics

Sita

Uavionix

Jupiter Avionics Corporation

Trig Avionics Limited

Microair Avionics Pty Ltd

Avidyne Corporation

Becker Avionics

Commtact Ltd.

Funke Avionics

Tq Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rewqwh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets