Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, Forecast to 2023

The commercial aircraft electric power systems (EPS) market will witness growth due to increasing adoption of electrical systems over pneumatic and hydraulic systems.Electrification is a major trend and the number of companies investing is growing.

The competitive landscape is expected to change significantly in the next few years and market consolidation is expected to intensify. The market was worth $2.47 billion in 2018, and revenue is expected to reach $2.93 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, although the revenue trajectory varies by every product segment.

Research Scope

The research focuses on the commercial aircraft electrical power systems (EPS) market for power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage systems. The research covers the global market and provides a 5-year forecast on where the industry is headed between the timeline 2018–2023.

The EPS forecast is based on the aircraft production forecast for narrow-body, wide-body, regional jet, regional turbo prop, and business jet platforms.

Research Highlights

• Detailed global market trend analysis including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, and competitive analysis • Detailed revenue forecasts for the total EPS market including the power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage segments • A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis • Company profiles of major participants and market share analysis for Safran, Thales, Honeywell, TransDigm, Astronics, Amtek, GE Aviation, Meggitt, Crane Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace Systems

The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research service highlights key trends impacting the global EPS market and outlines future implications.

Strategies of incumbents, industry challenges, analysis on adjacent segments, such as eVTOL, growth opportunities, and supply chain trends have also been included. The market is analysed from various perspectives by segments, by customer, by aircraft platforms, and by revenue streams.

Key Issues Addressed

• How will modern EPS systems/innovations shape future aircraft?

• Which trends are important to track in the EPS space?

• What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators in the market?

• How will the structure of the EPS market change over the next 5 years?

Key Conclusion

Readers who will benefit from the content found in this research include electric power system suppliers; component suppliers; systems integrators; aircraft OEMs; airline companies; researchers; educational institutions; government agencies; and anyone looking to venture into the aircraft electric power system market.

