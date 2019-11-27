Global Aircraft Engine Seals Market by Aircraft, Application, Motion, Function, Material & Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Material Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global aircraft engine seals market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors



Market Highlights



Aircraft engines have immensely evolved throughout the journey of the aircraft industry as they play the most pivotal role in an aircraft. Most of the innovations happening in an aircraft engine are primarily targeting three areas: more power, more durability, and more efficiency.

Almost all the engine systems and their components have had a disruptive journey with significant changes in design, technology, and materials. Seals are also not untouched with such market dynamics and have experienced significant changes in design and material over the period.



For instance, the development of high-thrust engine favours those seals that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, the use of extremely stable oils and lubricants in an engine demand seals that do not degrade or deteriorate themselves and also protect related components in such hostile circumstances. Also, engine seals must be quite stable and efficient to sustain in the newer engine environment and cope with the existing as well as upcoming challenges.



Similarly, rising greenhouse gas emissions are also imprinting a radical impact on aircraft engines as well as seals used in them. The airline industry currently accounts for about 2% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Rising greenhouse gas emissions is putting enormous pressure on airframers and engine manufacturers for developing advanced engines with enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Also, the industry is heavily working for the usage of biofuels as an alternative fuel. Airlines are showing a sheer interest and are ready to invest in such technologies in order to gain sustainability advantage by minimizing the consumption of fossil fuels and contributing towards decarbonization. Engine seals are prone to be compatible with such sustainable aviation fuel options and require advancement in sealing materials.



The global aircraft engine seals market is projected to grow at a healthy growth over the next five years to reach US$ 422.7 million in 2025.

The engine is the most dominant application area of seals in an aircraft and accounts for more than 35% of the total aircraft seals market. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; increasing demand for lightweight aircraft engine seals; growing need for reducing engine maintenance requirements, an increased demand for improving fuel efficiency; and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major factors that are burgeoning the demand for seals in the aircraft engine market.



The global aircraft engine seals market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft engine seals market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger traffic, the introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, advancement in turboprop engines and propulsion systems, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for seals in the segment.



Based on the application type, the global aircraft engine seals market is segmented as Nacelle, Oil & Fuel System, Fan Blade, Combustion & Exhaust Section, and Others. Seals are used in a wide spectrum of engine applications including fan blade, pylon seals, thrust reverser, fan cowls, heat exchanger, bleed air seals, fire seals, air inlet seals, vane grommets elastomeric gaskets, shaft seals, metering units, valves, and filters. Nacelle is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the market during the forecast period.



Based on the material type, the aircraft engine seals market is segmented as Polymer Seals, Composite Seals, and Metal Seals. Polymer seal is likely to remain the largest segment of the global aircraft engine seals market during the forecast period, whereas composite seal is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. Metals seals, another considerable segment, are increasingly being replaced with polymer and composite seals.



Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft engine seals market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Higher growth of aircraft engine seals market in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defence budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aircraft engine seal manufacturers, distributors, part suppliers, aircraft manufacturers, and airline companies. Major aircraft engine seal manufacturers are Hutchinson SA, Trelleborg AB, Meggitt Plc, Esterline Technologies Corporation, and Freudenberg Group. Development of optimized aircraft engine seals, regional expansion, and formation of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Report Features



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Engine Seals Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Motion Type

2.2.4. By Function Type

2.2.5. By Material Type

2.2.6. By Region

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Customers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Regional Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Helicopter Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Military Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. General Aviation Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Application Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Nacelle: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Oil and Fuel System: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Fan Blades: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Combustion & Exhaust Section: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Others: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Motion Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Static Application-based Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Dynamic Application-based Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Function Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Fire Seals: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Conductive & Insulative Seals: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Air & Fluid Handling Seals: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Others: Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Material Type

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Aircraft Polymer Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Aircraft Metal Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Aircraft Composite Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis - By Region

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. North American Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis

8.3. European Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis

8.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Engine Seals Market Analysis



9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Presence by Aircraft Type

9.3. Presence by Material Type

9.4. Geographical Presence (Manufacturing Capabilities)

9.5. New Product Launches

9.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

9.7. Market Share Analysis



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Strategic Insights

10.2. Market Attractive Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Function Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Motion Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.4. Emerging Trends

10.5. Key Success Factors



11. Company Profiles of Key Players

11.1. Eaton Corporation plc

11.2. Esterline Technologies Corporation

11.3. Freudenberg Group

11.4. Hutchinson SA

11.5. Meggitt Plc

11.6. Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.7. Saint Gobain S.A.

11.8. SKF Group

11.9. Trelleborg AB

