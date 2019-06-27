Global Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Markets Report, 2019-2024 with Profiles of Key Players - The E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co, Victrex, Solvay, Madico

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market by Aircraft Type, by Material Type, by Blanket Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the aircraft flame-retardant films market over the trend period from 2013 to 2018 and forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The aircraft flame-retardant films market offers attractive growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market in years to come. The market for aircraft flame-retardant films is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 331.1 million in 2024. Organic growth of aircraft production, rising aircraft fleet size, and stringent regulations regarding passenger safety are the primary drivers of flame-retardant films in the aircraft industry.

Airbus anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 37,390 aircraft worth US$ 5.8 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and North America would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 59.4% of the total aircraft deliveries during the period. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.4% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for new aircraft during this period. This factor will create a sustainable demand for flame-retardant films in the aircraft industry in the foreseen future.

Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, and helicopter. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737 and A320 family, to support rising passenger traffic; market entry of new players such as COMAC; and introduction of fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs, such as B737 max, and A320neo, are the major factors driving the demand for flame-retardant films in the commercial aircraft segment.



Based on the material type, the market is segmented into polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyimide (PI), and others. PEEK film is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. PEEK films exhibit better properties, such as good permeation barrier, low-moisture absorption, excellent wear and abrasion resistance, and low smoke and toxic gas emission. All these properties of PEEK films have led to its wide acceptance as flame-retardant material in the aircraft industry.



In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft flame-retardant films during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has the largest fleet of military aircraft and one of the largest fleet of commercial aircraft in the world. The presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, aircraft flame-retardant film suppliers, and raw material suppliers are primarily driving the flame-retardant films market in the country.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, flame-retardant film manufacturers, thermal acoustic insulation system manufacturers, distributors, OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The key players in the aircraft flame-retardant films market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A. and Victrex Plc. Development of high-performance flame-retardant films, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Flame-Retardant (FR) Films Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type (US$ Million and Thousand Lbs.)

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

3.3. Regional Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

3.4. General Aviation FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

3.5. Helicopter FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

3.6. Military Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast



4. Aircraft Flame-Retardant (FR) Films Market Analysis - By Material Type (US$ Million and Thousand Lbs.)

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. PVF-based Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

4.3. PEEK-based Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

4.4. PI-based Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

4.5. Other Material-based Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast



5. Aircraft Flame-Retardant (FR) Films Market Analysis - By Blanket Type (US$ Million and Thousand Lbs.)

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Fiber Glass Blanket: Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

5.3. Foam Blanket: Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast

5.4. Other Blankets: Aircraft FR Films Market Trend and Forecast



6. Aircraft Flame-Retardant (FR) Films Market Analysis - By Region (US$ Million and Thousand Lbs.)

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. North American Aircraft FR Films Market Analysis

6.3. European Aircraft FR Films Market Analysis

6.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft FR Films Market Analysis

6.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft FR Films Market Analysis



7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.3. Geographical Presence

7.4. New Product Launches

7.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

7.6. Expert Opinion

7.7. Market Share Analysis



8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.4. Emerging Trends

8.5. Key Success Factors



9. Company Profiles of Key Players

9.1. The E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.2. Victrex plc

9.3. Solvay S.A.

9.4. Madico Inc.

